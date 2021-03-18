Russia recalled its ambassador to the US, a major snub, after Biden said he believed Putin is a 'killer'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
vladimir putin russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters

  • Russia recalled its ambassador to Washington, DC, for urgent talks about US-Russia relations.

  • Biden has taken a tough line on Russia, angering it by assessing Putin as a "killer" in an interview.

  • The US has sanctioned Russia over its treatment of Alexei Navalny and its election interference.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Russia recalled its US ambassador from Washington, DC, after President Joe Biden said in a TV interview that he believed President Vladimir Putin was a "killer."

Asking an ambassador to leave is a diplomatic snub meant to express annoyance with the host country.

A statement on Wednesday from Russia's foreign ministry did not explicitly refer to Biden or his comments but said the ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, was coming back to prevent "an irreversible deterioration in relations."

In an interview that aired Wednesday, Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he agreed Putin is a "killer" and that Russia would "pay a price" for attempting to meddle in the 2020 US election. He also described Putin as having no soul.

Russia is expected to release a formal reaction to Biden's interview on Thursday, Reuters reported.

A report from the National Intelligence Council published on Tuesday found that Russia had attempted to push "misleading and unsubstantiated" lines about Biden to close associates of President Donald Trump.

The report also said that Russia "laundered" anti-Biden and conspiratorial narratives through some elements of US media.

Soon after the ABC News interview, Russia took the highly unusual step of removing Antonov for what its foreign ministry's statement described as "consultations in order to analyse what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States."

Biden's interview went down badly in Moscow. Artur Chilingarov, a pro-Putin lawmaker, called for a "tough reaction," Reuters reported, while Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, called it a "very bad comment."

Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Parliament's upper house, demanded an apology from Biden, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Western nations have condemned Russia's imprisonment of the dissident Alexei Navalny in January. The US intelligence community has said it has "high confidence" that Russia was behind the politician's poisoning last year. The US has called on Russia to release him, and it imposed sanctions earlier this month.

Asked about Russia's diplomatic snub on Wednesday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the Biden administration would "take a different approach in our relationship to Russia than the prior administration," a reference to Trump's largely uncritical stance on Putin.

"We are going to be straightforward," Psaki said, "and we are going to be direct in areas where we have concerns."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Warnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'

    Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) delivered his first floor speech on Wednesday, condemning Republican attempts across the country to make it harder for people to vote. "We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era," Warnock, Georgia's first Black senator, said. "One person, one vote is being threatened right now. Politicians in my home state and all across America, in their craven lust for power, have launched a full-fledged assault on voting rights ... [and on] democracy itself." Former President Donald Trump lost the November presidential election — both the Electoral College and the popular vote — and falsely claimed that the system was "rigged." Despite there being no evidence of meaningful voter fraud, Republican state lawmakers have picked up this narrative, claiming that changes are necessary for transparency and to ensure fair elections. Georgia had record turnout in November, when the state went to President Biden, and in January, when Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) won their runoff elections, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Earlier this month, lawmakers in the Republican-led Georgia state Senate and House both approved bills that would limit early voting days and absentee voting, and on Wednesday, work began on a measure that would give the state sweeping authority over local election officials, add voter ID requirements for absentee voting, and limit early voting on weekends. Warnock is the lead sponsor of the Senate's For the People Act, which could override such restrictive state measures. The House's version of the bill passed along party lines last month, and would make voter registration automatic, eliminate partisan gerrymandering, weaken voter ID laws, and expand early and mail-in voting. "This issue, access to voting, and preempting politicians' efforts to restrict voting, is so fundamental to our democracy that it is too important to be held hostage by a Senate rule," Warnock said, referring to the filibuster. "Especially one historically used to restrict expansion of voting rights." More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?The investigation of the Mueller investigation has now lasted longer than the Mueller investigationLet informed people be jurors

  • Britain to slow vaccine rollout due to supply crunch in India, testing of big batch

    Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test the stability of an additional 1.7 million doses. Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29. "It is true that in the short term we're receiving fewer vaccines than we had planned for a week ago," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference, saying this was because of a delay in a shipment from India's Serum Institute and because a batch in the UK needed to be retested.

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • Analysis: U.S. Fed's Powell faces political test on bank capital relief question

    An esoteric bank capital rule has become an unlikely political hot potato for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as the Republican appointee enters the final 12 months of his term under the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden, analysts said. On March 31, an emergency pandemic regulatory relief measure that for the past year has allowed Wall Street banks to hold less capital against certain assets as a cushion against potential losses is due to expire. The industry has been lobbying the Fed to extend the relief, arguing the rule is fundamentally flawed and reprising it could stall the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Mourners Gather in New York City for Victims of Atlanta Mass Shooting

    A vigil was held in New York City on March 17 to pay respect to the eight victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta the previous day.Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were shot dead at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta area on March 16. President Joe Biden said that while the motive was still unclear, recent attacks against the Asian-American community were “un-American”.A 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long, was named as the suspect in the shootings. The City of Atlanta Police Department said the suspect took responsibility for the shootings but his motive was unclear. The suspect indicated that he had “sexual addictions” and may have visited the massage parlors in the past, according to police.In video uploaded to Instagram by lauraberthlima, mourners can be seen holding candles while listening to speakers. The crowd also chants “stop the hate” and “end white supremacy.” Credit: lauraberthlima via Storyful

  • UK's Johnson says Indian government not behind vaccine supply delay

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a delay in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute in India to Britain was due to technical issues and not because of any intervention by the Indian government. "I want to thank the Serum Institute of India for their heroic role in producing huge quantities of vaccine," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street in response to a question about whether there was "vaccine nationalism" at play on the Indian side. "There is a delay ... as there is very frequently in vaccine rollout programmes," he said.

  • Critics say regulatory holdup is delaying key weapon in coronavirus fight

    Public health officials and some members of Congress say FDA protocols and other hurdles are stalling the arrival of cheap, rapid antigen tests in widespread use across Europe.

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 18

    DHEC is changing the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to reduce the number of appointment cancellations.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

    Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. “I think all the time about how that could've ended differently if police responded instead,” said social work master’s student Michelle Perin, an EMT and crisis worker for the team known as CAHOOTS, short for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. A 2020 report on reimagining policing by the National Association of Social Workers suggests collaboration could strengthen public safety, reduce racist incidents and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

  • Atlanta killings 'tragic': Harris

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday said the suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, claimed he had issues with sexual addiction and that the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred."We are not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian-American brothers and sisters," Harris told reporters before a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Anti-Asian hashtags soared after Donald Trump first tied COVID-19 to China on Twitter, study shows

    The week after then-President Donald Trump first used the #chinesevirus hashtag, the number of people using the hashtag increased more than tenfold.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Suspect in Atlanta spa shootings charged with murder, assault

    The suspect arrested following three separate shooting incidents on Tuesday night in the Atlanta area that killed eight people has been charged with murder and assault, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.Why it matters: Six of the victims were Asian women. Advocacy groups including Stop AAPI Hate have denounced the lethal incident as the latest in a spree of increased violence targeting Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another person was injured.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Officials are still investigating whether the shootings were a hate crime, per AP.Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, faces one count of assault and four counts of murder and is being held without bond, per the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

  • Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do: Irish official

    Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Ireland's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. "I would hope that in time it will be seen to have protected the vaccination programme, to protect confidence in the vaccination programme and in time will be seen to have been the right thing to do," he said.

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.