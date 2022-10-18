Russia to receive additional weapons from Iran, report says

Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·1 min read
A rocket is fired during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
A rocket is fired during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran is preparing to send Russia a slew of additional weapons, Reuters reported Tuesday, as the Iranian government continues to prove a thorn in the side of Ukraine and its Western allies.

Two Iranian officials and a pair of Iranian diplomats told Reuters that the two countries made the deal on Oct. 6. A separate official from an unnamed Western country reportedly confirmed the agreement.

Iran agreed to send Russia surface-to-surface missiles as well as additional drones, as Russian forces continue to use the latter against Ukrainian targets in "kamikaze" attacks.

The deal reportedly involved numerous high-ranking officials within the Iranian government, including First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who visited Moscow to work out deliveries of the weapons.

"The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family," one of the Iranian diplomats told Reuters. While Western officials will likely be angered by the deal, the diplomat denied that Iran had broken a United Nations Security Council resolution.

"Where they are being used is not the seller's issue," the diplomat said. "We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means."

Both Russia and Iran have denied that Iranian weaponry was used in recent drone attacks. However, American officials disagreed with this assessment, with the State Department telling Reuters that Iranian drones were used in an attack Monday in Kyiv.

You may also like

Russia's military draft descends into workplace raids, demoralizing 'fratricide' attacks at training bases

7 cartoons about Putin's monstrous war strategy

5 cartoons about Alex Jones' billion-dollar penalty

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian government works to make logistics more difficult for Iran as it helps Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 11:02 Ukrainian authorities are working through diplomatic channels with neighbouring countries to stop all existing logistical corridors for Iran, Davyd Arakhamiia, the head of the Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] faction, has said.

  • Russian court rejects Navalny's 2nd prison sentence appeal

    A court in Russia on Tuesday rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny's second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • Iran promises to send more drones, missiles to Russia, officials say

    Iran struck a deal with Russia to supply surface-to-surface missiles and additional drones, including explosive “kamikaze” type drones like those that have pummeled Ukraine in recent days, according to a new report. Reuters reported on Monday that senior Iranian officials and diplomats have confirmed an Oct. 6 agreement in Moscow that set the weapons’ delivery.…

  • Lukoil Weighs Trading Split, Refinery Sale to Keep Oil Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Lukoil PJSC is considering splitting its oil-trading unit and selling a refinery in Italy as it seeks to limit the impact of sanctions and a forthcoming European Union embargo on Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapRussia’s bi

  • Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting

    Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices. Multiple White House officials say that the U.S. strategic reserve contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, and Biden could order an additional release as early as Wednesday, when chief of staff Ron Klain said he is set to deliver remarks on his administration's efforts to lower gas prices.

  • 5 Black World War II Heroes to Know

    A new book by Matthew F. Delmont sheds light on Black Americans who have been left out of history books despite helping the Allies win the war.

  • Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

    In “ The Banshees of Inisherin ” he and a small group of wonderful actors have sculpted an aching reverie about friendship and fulfillment that is one of the very best films of the year. It’s 1923 on a small island off the west coast of Ireland when we meet Colin Farrell’s Pádraic, a happy and kindhearted fellow who is content with his life there living with his sister, the bookish Siobhan (a brilliantly sharp Kerry Condon), tending to his favorite donkey, Jenny, and meeting his best friend Colm (a quiet, soulful Brendan Gleeson) at the pub every day at 2 p.m. But on this day Pádraic’s routine is upended when he knocks at Colm’s window to go get their daily pint and Colm ignores him. As Pádraic will come to find, Colm has decided he just doesn’t like him anymore and would like to spend the rest of his days doing anything but talking to him.

  • Russia committed ‘vast majority’ of alleged war crimes in Ukraine: UN report

    A United Nations (U.N.) commission concluded numerous war crimes took place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with most having been committed by Russian forces. The commission announced the conclusion on Tuesday in a report submitted to the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, outlining an array of international humanitarian law violations ranging from torture to rape to…

  • Leaky pipes, bully pulpit power, facts vs. 'The Big Lie': Letters, Oct. 16, 2022

    Readers share their views on leaking pipes; hospital district control; the 'bully pulpit'; the war in Ukraine; and 'The Big Lie'

  • German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties

    The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which “damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality" of his management, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector.

  • S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case

    South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country's previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea's killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals' tense sea border. Since taking office in May, President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservative government has launched new probes into past issues including the 2020 killing, drawing strong criticism from supporters of the previous liberal government who say the moves are political revenge. Conservatives suspect the previous government led by President Moon Jae-in falsely described the fisheries official as having been slain while attempting to defect to North Korea, in an attempt by authorities to ease anti-North Korean sentiments at home and pursue closer ties between the countries.

  • Russian forces in Ukraine under pressure as Kherson towns to be evacuated

    The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine acknowledged on Tuesday that his troops were under broad pressure and faced hard choices, as the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Kherson province announced a partial evacuation. "The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, an air force general named this month to command Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel. "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he said.

  • Russians launch 20 missiles on village in Sumy Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 01:11 During the day of 16 October, Russians fired missiles on three hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Sumy Oblast; a number of settlements lost power, and buildings belonging to local companies were destroyed.

  • Hunger in Somalia is putting "a child per minute" into hospitals

    A formal famine declaration is expected in the coming weeks, but desperate families are already burying their malnourished children as aid workers plead for help.

  • Russian efforts to destroy Ukraine's electricity network 'hampered by lack of weapons'

    Russia is struggling to destroy Ukraine’s electricity network due to a shortage of high-precision, according to Western officials.

  • Xi Jinping lays out vision of fortress China against tense rivalry with the U.S.

    The Chinese leader's speech reflects obsession with external threats and Taiwan “reunification”

  • Fetterman’s Health Is Latest GOP Talking Point in Pennsylvania

    (Bloomberg) -- John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke is increasingly focusing attention on the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health, just over a week before his debate with surging Republican US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapT

  • Fire breaks out at fall festival destroying a family-owned pumpkin patch and over 70 cars

    The Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival in Temple, Texas, came to an abrupt halt when a fire destroyed their pumpkin patch and over 70 parked cars.

  • McCarthy Warns GOP May Cut Back Ukraine Aid If Party Wins House

    (Bloomberg) -- House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans are prepared to pull back on US aid to Ukraine next year if they gain control of the House, reflecting a growing sentiment in the party for the country to be less involved overseas.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Tec

  • Ukrainian defenders down nine Iranian suicide drones in one hour

    The Ukrainian military managed to destroy 11 Iranian kamikaze drones in one day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Oct. 17.