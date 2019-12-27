Russia Has Reclassified The Tu-22 As A Heavy Bomber (And They Are Heavily Armed)

Key point: Obsolete bomber or reborn?

The official reclassification of the Tu-22’s updated models from tactical bombers to heavy, nuclear-capable strategic bomber could lead to a new round of accusations concerning Russia’s potential non-compliance.

In what is the latest sighting of Russia’s most prolific strategic bomber, the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier this week that two Tu-22M3’s conducted a patrol mission over the Black Sea. According to their press release , "Two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over international waters in the Black Sea.”

Zvezda, the official television channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, has published a brief clip of the occasion. The footage begins with several close-up shots of pilots undergoing final preparations from inside the cockpit, before capturing a multi-angle view of the take-off. The latter part of the video depicts the two Tu-22M3’s cruising side by side.

The Tu-22M3’s covered a distance of approximately 4,500 kilometers over the span of five hours. It would not have needed to refuel while deployed, as it boasts a maximum range of 6,800 kilometers.

Currently serving as the staple strategic strike bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), the Tu-22M3 (NATO reporting name Backfire-C) is a slight iteration of the long-lived Soviet Tu-22M. The Tu-22M3 retains the design philosophy of its predecessor, boasting an upgraded NK-25 engine and minor nose alterations.

The Backfire-C houses the newer, inertially-guided Kh-32 anti-ship missiles that are designed to also be effective against land-based enemy infrastructure. But the star of the Tu-22M3’s armament suite is the Kh-47 Kinzhal (“dagger”), a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a purported effective range of up to 3,000 kilometers.

Read the original article.