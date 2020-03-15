Russia recommends higher education switch to distance learning

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's ministry of science and higher education recommended higher educational institutions switch to distance learning from Monday, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

The move is part of Russia's package of measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Moscow said on Saturday it will make school attendance optional from Monday, having previously suspended many flights to and from coronavirus-hit countries.

Russia has recorded 63 cases as of Sunday. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Smith)