Russia records more than 400,000 excess deaths during pandemic -Reuters calculations

Grave diggers bury a person at a graveyard in Saint Petersburg
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday.

Excess death figures, which some epidemiologists say are the best way to measure the true toll from COVID-19 given that counting methods vary between countries, surpass official COVID-19 death figures in many countries.

Excess deaths are typically defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods.

Rosstat, the statistics agency, said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from last April to this March.

The death rate was around 25% higher in March 2021 compared with the same month a year ago, when Moscow authorities imposed lockdowns on March 30, 2020, and grounded international flights to contain the virus.

Rosstat said that more than 191,000 people had died last month, including 23,715 from causes related to COVID-19.

Russia's official coronavirus task force said on Friday that the authorities had recorded more than 4.8 million cases nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in MoscowWriting by Gabrielle Tétrault-FarberEditing by Andrew Heavens and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We no longer fear the tweet’: Biden brings US back to world stage in first 100 days

    The president has personally moved to repair partnerships, presenting himself as the anti-Trump, but some fear compromises have felt like business as usual Joe Biden at the White House on 11 March. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The most striking aspect of Joe Biden’s first 100 days in foreign policy is the change of style. With his emphasis on consultation with allies and partners, he is presenting himself on the world stage as the anti-Trump. This is what the president intends to convey with the catchphrase of his early weeks: “America is back.” With a flurry of early moves, the new administration reversed the “America first” exceptionalism of its predecessor, briskly rejoining the World Health Organization, the Paris climate accord, and the UN human rights council, while renewing the New Start arms control treaty with Russia and restarting talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal with Iran. Biden has personally moved to repair eastern and western partnerships, hosting the Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, as the first foreign leader to visit him in the Oval Office, and making the UK the destination of his first foreign trip, to attend June’s G7 summit in Cornwall. “No one nation can deal with all the crises of our time alone – from terrorism to nuclear proliferation to mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change – and as we’re experiencing now, pandemics,” Biden said in his speech to Congress on Wednesday. Jenna Ben-Yehuda, the president of the Truman National Security Project and a former state department official, said the return of diplomacy to the fore in US foreign policy has also been reflected in appointments of experienced veterans of past multilateral negotiations to high positions in the state department and national security council. “I think that calms nerves,” Ben-Yehuda said. “I think that ‘America is back’ also means consultation. We no longer have to fear the tweet, and the erraticism under Trump that had been pretty pervasive, has been replaced with consultation.” Joe Biden and Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese prime minister, in the Rose Garden of the White House on 16 April. Photograph: Getty Images The emerging Biden foreign policy shows some signs of going beyond a simple Obama restoration – most notably in a clear decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, in marked contrast to Obama’s reluctant and abortive surge. At the weekend, Biden took another step which Obama had shied away from, with the formal declaration that the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman troops constituted an act of genocide. The fury of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which had inhibited his predecessors, did not stop Biden, who unhesitatingly applied the same label to China’s persecution and mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs. “No responsible American president can remain silent when basic human rights are violated,” Biden said on Wednesday evening. “A president has to represent the essence of our country.” With Turkey and China, as with Russia, the Biden administration has sought to give priority to a clear stance on human rights while compartmentalising that stance from areas of common interest. It is a balancing act that many past administrations have tried with varying degrees of success – and one which the Trump administration barely attempted. Biden has emphasised his assertive approach to China, on trade and a military presence in the Indo-Pacific, as part of a foreign policy that benefits the American class. But he has pointed to the US and China’s common interest in addressing the climate crisis, and has invited Vladimir Putin to a summit meeting in Europe to talk about strategic stability, while at the same time sanctioning Russia for the SolarWinds cyber-attack and the attempted murder and jailing of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. Supporters of the administration point to this approach as proof the US does not have to sacrifice its values for its national interests in relations with major rivals and adversaries. But some, including progressive Democrats fear that some compromises have felt too much like business as usual. The administration declassified an intelligence assessment implicating Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi, but did not sanction the Saudi crown prince. Arms sales were partially maintained to Saudi Arabia and fully to the United Arab Emirates, the UAE’s human rights record in Yemen notwithstanding. The administration also wavered on refugees, initially signalling it would maintain the ceiling of 15,000 admissions imposed by Trump, but then backtracking in the face of widespread outrage at the failure to honour a pledge to admit 62,500. “I think the zigzagging on immigration and Russia – agreeing that Putin is a ‘killer’, sanctioning senior Russians in retaliation for cyber-attacks, warning the Kremlin because of its trop buildups on the Russian border, but then inviting Putin to the climate conference and inviting him to a summit – has been surprising, given the extremely smooth and professional rollout of other policies,” said Constanze Stelzenmüller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “I suppose that’s what happens when policy gets mugged by reality – but it also suggests that the policy is less than fully fleshed out.” There are also rumblings in the state department that the pledge to return to full-on diplomacy has not been matched with a commitment to career diplomats, who have so far felt shut out from the top ambassadorial positions. “The career diplomats I’ve spoken to are starting to think there is little substance to the slogan ‘Diplomacy is back’. Unless of course it means professional diplomats will be at the back of the line for top jobs,” said Brett Bruen, director of global engagement in the Obama White House. “It sure the heck is not what President Biden promised when he came to the state department saying that experience would be empowered and elevated. Instead, it seems as though we are headed back to business as usual, where ambassadorships are doled out as party favors to the well-to-do and well-connected.” There is no question that the US foreign policy is back on more familiar terrain after the four years of Trump, but following exactly the same pre-Trump is no longer an option. The global landscape has changed, Russia and China are more adversarial, the US weaker by comparison, and the climate crisis has become an emergency. For Biden, it will be an uphill climb.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Several Indian states have run out of COVID-19 vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said on Friday, as new infections surged to another daily record. India reported 386,452 news cases in the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498, health ministry data showed. Brazil became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts said the daily toll could remain high for several months because of slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions.

  • Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil on Thursday registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its total since the pandemic began to 401,186 fatalities, the Health Ministry said. A brutal surge of coronavirus infections this year has pushed hospitals around the country to the brink of their capacities and led to 100,000 deaths in just over a month.

  • Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months - minister

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies and expects to receive them in the next two months, its health minister said on Thursday. The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan told Reuters. "We will be continuously procuring from all available sources across the world," Sultan said.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Trump supporter infiltrates North Bay anti-fascist group

    The I-Team has been investigating the group's possible connection to recent acts of vandalism, including an incident at the former home of a Derek Chauvin defense witness one week ago.

  • Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

    Brazil on Thursday became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, losing another 100,000 lives in just one month, as some health experts warn there may be gruesome days ahead when the Southern Hemisphere enters winter. April was Brazil’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with thousands of people losing their lives daily at crowded hospitals. The country’s Health Ministry registered more than 4,000 deaths on two days early in the month, and its seven-day average topped out at above 3,100.

  • US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were charged along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

  • Erdogan says Turkey expects more COVID-19 vaccines soon

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the moment and more shots will be coming soon from Russia and China, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Speaking two days after his health minister warned that vaccines would become more scarce in the next two months, Erdogan said Turkey expected to receive a "serious" amount of doses from Moscow and Beijing. Turkey has been using vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer/BioNTech so far.

  • Fort Worth police hope to identify man who burglarized home, maced family pet

    The department shared three images of the suspect on social media.

  • Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the country's top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly detained Ivan Pavlov on Friday before bringing him in for questioning again. Pavlov, 50, is well known inside Russia for taking on high-profile and often politically sensitive cases in which he represents people accused by the Russian state of everything from treason to espionage.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to his face: 'Everything feels good'

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Michael Douglas pays tribute as dad Kirk's widow Anne dies at 102

    Michael said Anne was 'more than a stepmother'.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Covid: Brazil passes 400,000 deaths amid slow vaccination

    The 14-day average of deaths and cases in the country has seen a slight fall but remains high.

  • World to spend $157 billion on COVID-19 vaccines through 2025: report

    Total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines is projected to reach $157 billion by 2025, driven by mass vaccination programs underway and "booster shots" expected every two years, according to a report by U.S. health data company IQVIA Holdings Inc released on Thursday. Booster shots are likely to follow initial vaccinations every two years, the report said, based on current data on the duration of effect of the vaccines. The United States is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people receive their first full inoculations against COVID-19, a White House official said earlier this month.

  • Owner of Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill says restaurant sales are topping pre-pandemic levels and finding workers is easy

    Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno said he's getting the 'magic' of reopened dining rooms and a bolstered carryout business.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.