Russia recruiting prisoners held in occupied Donbas pre-2014

Army of the Russian Federation

Russia is attempting to recruit prisoners from the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s National Resistance Center reported on Oct. 30.

Many of these prisoners have been held since before the formation of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, quisling regimes propped up by the Russian occupiers, in 2014.

“The occupation administration of the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts ordered local collaborators to provide lists of prisoners who were convicted under Ukrainian law and have been serving their sentences since 2014 or earlier,” the NRC said.

Moscow has already begun recruiting these prisoners to the Russian army by manipulating their feelings of resentment toward the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the NRC said, adding that if they refuse to serve, the prisoners are threatened with worse treatment.

Forcing Ukrainian citizens to serve in the Russian army is a violation of international law.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine