Moscow is actively recruiting so-called "military instructors" in occupied Ukrainian territories for subsequent deployment to Africa to expand its influence on the continent, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported via Telegram on Jan. 17.

This "persistent recruitment" campaign is ongoing in occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea. Military reservists—air defense specialists, sailors, and others—are offered lengthy, high-paying contracts. The opportunity to avoid participation in the war against Ukraine serves as another incentive to sign up, HUR notes.

“Moscow views dispatching this force to Africa as a step towards expanding its influence there,” the message said.

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported in December 2023 that the Russian military was developing a program to recruit fighters in Africa to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine