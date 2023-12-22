Russia recruits drone operators in occupied Crimea, Kyiv says

In Crimea, the enemy is recruiting for FPV drone courses

Russian forces occupying Crimea are recruiting drone operators to fight in the war against Ukraine, the National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Dec. 22.

"The enemy is persistently recruiting youth in the occupied territories to fight against their own country," the NRC said in a Telegram post.

According to the report, recruitment for FPV (first-person view) drone pilot courses is underway in Crimea. The NRC says that only those who consent to voluntarily join the campaign against Ukraine upon course completion are eligible.

Ukrainian officials reiterate that Moscow is once again in breach of international law, which prohibits recruiting civilians in occupation to fight against their own country.

