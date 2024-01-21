Russia recruits elderly people in occupied territories to take part in its propaganda activities

Russian propaganda operatives are now recruiting elderly people in the occupied territories of Ukraine to take part in propaganda activities, such as talking to the media and campaigning in elections.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported that the idea is modelled after "Putin’s squads" that operate in Russia and consist of retired women "with good communication skills".

The first unit was created in the city of Enerhodar and is called the "Veterans’ Council". The council members’ major task is to tell the local media, on camera, how badly they lived under Ukraine’s rule.

Given the upcoming Russian presidential election (set to take place in March of this year), the elderly people are expected to campaign on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s behalf.

In return for participating in propaganda activities, these men and women will be given additional food packages and medicines for free.

The NRC stressed that "conscious participation in propaganda organisations, aiding and abetting the occupation of Ukraine, is a crime that entails criminal liability".

