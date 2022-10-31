23

Russia recruits US-trained soldiers; Pentagon focused on halting attacks on Ukraine infrastructure: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Afghan special forces soldiers trained by American troops are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press.

They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the former commandos with offers of steady, $1,500-a-month payments and promises of safe havens to avoid deportation home to what could be death at the hands of the Taliban. Many of the commandoes fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

Gen. Abdul Raof Arghandiwal said he has communicated with a dozen or so commandos in Iran who don't want to fight against Ukraine but fear deportation for themselves and their families.

“They ask me, ‘Give me a solution? What should we do?" Arghandiwal said. "If we go back to Afghanistan, the Taliban will kill us.’”

Residents queue to collect water in plastic containers and bottles at one of the parks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday.
Other developments:

►The Ukrainian soccer federation urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup next month for reasons that include supplying the Russian military with weapons. Iran is due to face England in three weeks in its first game in Qatar.

►Norway says it’s stepping up its military preparedness, but the NATO member’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre says there is no reason to believe "Russia will want to invade Norway or any other country directly.”

►Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and many top members of his government arrived in Kyiv on Monday in the latest show of support from European leaders for Ukraine.

40% of Kyiv without water; Pentagon aims to stop strikes

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's infrastructure during Monday morning rush hour for the third time this month, sending commuters scrambling for cover and crippling basic services for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that initially, 80% of the battered capital was without water and that a swath of the city was without power. By nightfall, running water was returned to about half of those that had lost it, and citywide rolling blackouts meant power was out for four hours, then on for five hours.

Supplying air defense systems to prevent those attacks has become a top Pentagon priority, two senior Pentagon officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said Monday. The Pentagon has provided anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, from pickup-mounted guided missiles to more sophisticated medium-range systems. The Russians are relying increasingly on Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones to mount attacks on power plants.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 44 Russian missiles Monday morning, but missile and drone infrastructure strikes were also reported in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Zaporizhzhia and several other regions. The government will introduce emergency electricity cutoffs across Ukraine, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The strikes came after Moscow claimed its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was attacked over the weekend. Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia would rather "fight civilians" than fight on the battlefield.

"Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response," he said. "Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians."

Russia's new recruits reaching front with outdated weapons, report says

Thousands of Russian recruits are reporting to front with weapons that "are likely in barely useable condition" and require different ammunition from what Russian regular army troops are using, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest war assessment. Photos indicate the rifles are AKMs, which date back to 1959.

The integration of reservists with contract soldiers and combat veterans in Ukraine will mean Russia will have to push two types of small arms ammunition to front-line positions, the ministry noted.

"This will likely further complicate Russia’s already strained logistics systems," the assessment said.

Russia to start seizing Ukrainian-owned property in Crimea

The property of several large Ukrainian companies will be seized by the Moscow-installed government in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed leader said. The shipyard of  Ukraine's Zaliv and a cement plant in Bakhchysarai are among the sites to be taken over, The Kyiv Independent reports. Other commercial and tourist facilities as well as apartments and houses could be targeted – including property owned by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Aksyonov said.

"Enemies of Russia will not make money in Crimea, this is a principled position," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Ships sail from Ukraine ports despite Russian blockade threat

A dozen grain-laden ships sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday despite a Russian threat to reimpose a blockade that threatened hunger across the world, Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure said. One vessel carried Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia where a severe drought is affecting millions of people. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where many are already struggling with severe shortages.

It's not immediately clear who would take the risk of sailing from Ukraine without Russia's protection after Moscow alleged a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said implementing the grain deal is “hardly feasible” in a situation when it is impossible for Russia to guarantee the safety of navigation.

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

