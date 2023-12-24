Russia reduces number of air strikes after losing three Su-34 jets

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, has reported that the Russians had reduced the number of air strikes after losing three of their Su-34 strike fighters in Ukraine’s south.

Source: Ihnat during national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "The enemy is now trying to do as much reconnaissance as possible to gather information in the southern areas where the Russian fighters had been shot down.

They are obviously trying to identify the assets that sent those warplanes on their 'eternal flight' [i.e. destroyed], as they say.

The enemy is engaging much fewer aerial weapons, especially guided bomb units, particularly on the Kherson front."

Details: Ihnat stated that such cases of the downing of Russian aircraft could be repeated.

Quote from Ihnat: "The enemy realises that our systems, including the long-range ones provided by our partners, can be deployed to other areas, not just where the Russian Su-34s were downed.

We can undertake such operations on different fronts; the issue is getting more of these systems.

We are looking forward to the assistance that has already been announced, including the supply of additional Patriot, Iris-T systems, etc."

Background: On 22 December, Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front.

Support UP or become our patron!