Russia refuses to admit its warplanes were downed: Ukraine's Air Force Commander reveals where it should look for pilots

Russian propaganda has acknowledged the loss of only one aircraft after the Ukrainian Air Force reported that three Russian fighter jets had been shot down. Nevertheless, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, has presented evidence to refute the Russian lies.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: The lieutenant general explained that the Su-35S is a single-seat aircraft, while the Su-34 is a two-seater.

Regardless of the blatant claims of Russian propaganda that "the pilot of the Su-35S is alive" and the other warplanes have "come home", radio intercepts of Russian communications reveal that one pilot has been found and the others are being searched for. Oleshchuk cited data from an international satellite search and rescue system, which indicates at least four ejection cases. The commander teased the Russians with a hint on where to look for "invisible colleagues".

Quote: "There is an international satellite search and rescue system called Cospas-Sarsat. In the event of an accident, it notifies the pilots of the location of their personal radio beacons.

As you can see, the system is working! In this photo, four Cospas-Sarsats (dots on the map) have been triggered, so look for your "brothers" in these areas! No need to thank me!"

More details: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, told TV Channel 24 that the fact that the ejection device was triggered does not always mean that the pilot had managed to use it, adding that pilots do not necessarily survive ejection. Therefore, the fate of the Russian pilots is currently unknown.

Background: On the morning of 17 February, Ukrainian Air Force units shot down three Russian aircraft on the Eastern front: two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet.

Support UP or become our patron!