Russia refuses explanations, demands ‘concrete evidence’ of missile that violated Polish airspace

Moscow has refused to provide any explanation for a purported Russian missile that violated Polish airspace during its Dec. 29 mass attack on Ukraine, demanding "concrete evidence" before addressing the issue, the pro-Kremlin RIA Novosti propaganda agency reported, citing the Russian Federation's Charge d'Affaires to Poland, Andrei Ordash.

He dismissed Warsaw’s accusations as "groundless" and compared them to a "very similar" incident on Nov. 15, 2022, when a missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodów during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, killing two people. Initial reports suggested it was Russian-made, but on Sept. 26, Polish experts concluded that the missile was part of Ukraine’s air defense.

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an urgent meeting of the government because of an "unknown object" that was spotted in the country's airspace during Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, the Polish presidency said.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces spotted an "unknown object" in the country's airspace on the morning of Dec. 29.

The object came from the direction of the Ukrainian border. It was monitored by air defense radars from the moment it crossed the border into Poland until the signal disappeared.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said that in the future, the country would respond "more firmly" to repeated attempts by Russia to violate its airspace.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, according to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerie Zaluzhnyi.

Damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya Dnipro, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Lviv, which borders Poland.

