Russia Rejects IEA Charge It’s to Blame for Europe Gas Crunch

Russia Rejects IEA Charge It’s to Blame for Europe Gas Crunch
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olga Tanas
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia has nothing to do with the energy crisis in Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, rejecting allegations from the International Energy Agency this week that it’s holding back supplies and driving up prices of natural gas.

“Neither Russia nor our main exporter Gazprom have anything to do with this,” Novak told state television Saturday, according to the Interfax news agency. Russia has “delivered significantly more” to clients such as Germany and Turkey that had exhausted their contracted limits, he said.

Novak blamed “the shortsighted policy of the European Union and European Commission, which for many years has deliberately moved away from long-term contracts, shifted its energy sector toward reducing dependence on Russia.”

IEA Blames Russia for Gas Squeeze Hurting European Economies

Europe is grappling with an energy crunch that’s resulted in gas and power prices breaking multiple records over the past few months. The continent’s gas inventories are already at their lowest in more than a decade, and the two coldest months of the year have only just begun.

Russia is ready to increase deliveries, Novak said, but needs long-term contracts to justify making investments in production.

Novak was responding to comments earlier this week from IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, who accused Russia of holding back supplies to the spot market despite high prices. He said Russia could boost deliveries by at least a third.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Energy Crisis Worsens as War Risk Adds to Gas Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersEurope’s energy crisis intensified as the risk of war pushed up gas prices, power-plant halts were extended and the French government asked its biggest utility to

  • U.S. Businesses Sour on Saudi Arabia in Blow to Crown Prince’s Growth Plans

    Surprise tax hits, unpaid bills and stolen intellectual property are undoing the government’s effort to shift the kingdom’s economy away from oil.

  • MPLX LP (MPLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $31.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

    The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.

  • France’s Nuclear Champion Sacrificed to Stave Off Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersHigh energy prices are bearing down on Europe’s economy like a freight train, and France just pushed its largest electricity producer into the path of the collisio

  • Unilever says it wants to buy GSK's consumer goods arm

    LONDON (Reuters) -Consumer goods giant Unilever said it had approached Glaxosmithkline about buying the pharmaceutical group's consumer goods arm after a newspaper reported that a 50 billion pound ($68.4 billion) offer it made had been rebuffed. "GSK Consumer Healthcare is a leader in the attractive consumer health space and would be a strong strategic fit as Unilever continues to re-shape its portfolio," Unilever said in a statement on Saturday. Earlier, Britain's Sunday Times said the Unilever bid for the business was worth roughly 50 billion pounds, and had been rejected as too low by GSK and Pfizer, which owns a minority stake in the division.

  • Why China’s Inflation Is Easing While U.S. Prices Are Rising

    China's consumer prices in December were lower than expected due in part to weaker household demand.

  • China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy

    President Xi Jinping has called for improved regulation and governance of China's digital economy to guard against its "unhealthy" development as Beijing aims to boost the sector's contribution to the country's growth. In an essay in the ruling Communist Party's publication Qiushi on Saturday, Xi called for focusing on key areas including integrated circuits, displays, communications equipment and intelligent hardware. China should "cultivate a number of enterprises with international competitiveness, and leading ecological firms with control over industrial chains, to create world-class digital industry clusters," he said.

  • What Biden's Fed nominees mean for policy

    Now that President Biden's long-awaited nominations for vacant seats on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors have dropped, the big question is how Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook, and Philip Jefferson, if confirmed, might shift policy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The answer: Don't expect any big changes to the central bank's policy direction overnight — but do expect it to prioritize a healthy labor market more in the years ahead.Why it matters: The

  • No lights, no heat, no money - that's life in Ukraine during cyber warfare

    Hackers who defaced and interrupted access to numerous Ukrainian government websites https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-hackers-likely-used-software-administration-rights-third-party-hit-2022-01-14 on Friday could be setting the stage for more serious cyberattacks that would disrupt the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, experts said. "As tensions grow, we can expect more aggressive cyber activity in Ukraine and potentially elsewhere," said John Hultquist, an intelligence analyst at U.S. cybersecurity company Mandiant, possibly including "destructive attacks that target critical infrastructure." Friday's attack on Ukrainian websites included a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst", at a time when Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears in the West that it is considering an invasion.

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune Res

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he should have spoken out 'much louder' about Trump's stay-at-home order when COVID-19 first emerged

    "I never thought in February, early March that [COVID-19] would lead to locking down the country," DeSantis said.

  • Trump rally in Arizona: Conservative forum leads to police calls at Dream City Church

    Former President Trump's first rally of 2022 will be in Florence, Arizona, where several Republican candidates will take the stage as well.

  • Intel picks Greater Columbus for $20 billion semiconductor factory to employ 3,000 workers

    Intel has picked Greater Columbus for a semiconductor plant in what could be a $20 billion investment that will employ 3,000 workers.

  • How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials,...

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Ripped As ‘Virus That Infects’ GOP By Wisconsin Newspaper

    The Capital Times tore into the Wisconsin Republican in a blistering editorial.

  • Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Republicans in a phone call last year that Trump admitted to being partially responsible for the Capitol riot. Now McCarthy says he doesn't remember that call.

    McCarthy told Republicans in a phone call that Trump admitted some responsibility. "I'm not sure what call you're talking about," McCarthy said Thursday.

  • Biden just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And it's going to get worse.

    President Joe Biden barely had time to shake off Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's body slam Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court knocked him down again.

  • GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey got $231,475 federal paycheck loan in February. A month later, he gave his campaign $150,000.

    Last July, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey took to Facebook to denounce both the extension of federally-enhanced state jobless benefits and Democratic President Joe Biden’s visit to Crystal Lake to promote his coronavirus relief agenda. “Here’s the dangerous slope that we are on in America,” the state senator and farmer from downstate Xenia said, while discussing Biden’s visit. ...