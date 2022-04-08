Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as 'illegitimate'

Yahoo Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday by addressing the burgeoning feud between him and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. It all began when Kimmel made a joke Tuesday night, implying that Will Smith should slap Greene for a tweet she had posted, clearly invoking Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Greene responded by reporting Kimmel to the Capitol police, which Kimmel found a bit more than hypocritical. “She called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6th,” Kimmel said. “That’s who she called, the people she wanted to defund. It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops.’” Until Thursday night, the back-and-forth was only on Twitter. In one tweet, Greene accused Kimmel of attempting to incite violence against her, which was too much for Kimmel to let slide. “She’s the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians,” Kimmel said. “Now she’s dialing 911 because she got made fun of. She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A snowciopath.”