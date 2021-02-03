Russia rejects Western criticism over Navalny's prison term

  • In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny shows a heard symbol standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (Moscow City Court via AP)
  • In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia, in red, reacts attending a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term, in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (Moscow City Court via AP)
  • In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (Moscow City Court via AP)
  • Police officers detain a Navalny supporter at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
  • Police officers detain Navalny supporters during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Police officers detain a Navalny supporter during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Police officers detain a Navalny supporter during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Police officers detain a Navalny supporter at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
  • Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) soldiers walk in a formation in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers block Navalny supporters during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Police officers detain Navalny supporters during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Servicemen of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) gather at the Red Square to prevent a protest rally in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Servicemen of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) gather at the Red Square to prevent a protest rally in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Servicemen of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) gather at the Red Square to prevent a protest rally in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers detain a Navalny supporter at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
  • Riot police officers run to detain Navalny supporters during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin)
1 / 16

APTOPIX Russia Navalny

In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny shows a heard symbol standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (Moscow City Court via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday shrugged off the massive rallies against the jailing of top Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny and rejected Western criticism as “hysterics” as activists reported more than 1,400 new arrests in the crackdown on protesters.

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Navalny to prison for two years and eight months, finding that he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning. The ruling immediately ignited new protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg that followed massive rallies over the past two weekends.

Speaking in court, Navalny denounced the accusations against him as fabricated and driven by President Vladimir Putin’s “fear and hatred,” saying that the Russian leader will go down in history as a “poisoner.”

Asked to comment on Navalny's speech, which was shared widely on Russian social media platforms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded that it's not up to him to determine Putin's place in history. Like Putin, Peskov avoids mentioning Navalny by name.

Navalny, a 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner who is Putin's most determined political foe, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany from the poisoning which he has blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny any involvement and claim they have no proof that he was poisoned despite tests by several European labs.

As the court ruling was read, Navalny smiled to his wife Yulia, who attended the hearing, and traced the outline of a heart on the glass cage where he was being held. “Everything will be fine,” he told her as guards led him away.

She thanked supporters on her Instagram, saying “there are so many good, strong and fair people who support Alexei and myself that there is no way to step back and there is nothing to fear.”

“We will win anyway,” she said.

The prison sentence for Navalny and Russia's tough police response to peaceful protests drew harsh criticism from the United States and European Union nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny and those who were detained during protests.

“Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Navalny’s conviction “unacceptable” and called for his immediate release.

“A political disagreement is never a crime,” Macron. "The respect of human rights, like that of democratic freedom, is not negotiable.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday reiterated the German leader’s call for Navalny's immediate release and an end to the police crackdown against anti-government protesters.

Seibert told reporters that the Moscow court’s ruling “was far from the principles of rule of law,” noting that it was based on Navalny's earlier conviction, which the European Court of Human Rights had deemed “arbitrary” and a breach of Navalny’s rights to a fair trial.

“The German government condemns this systematic use of violence against peaceful protesters,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday rejected the Western demands as “arrogant and improper,” saying that Moscow will not be moved by Western “hysterics.” He defended the Russian police response to protests as much milder than some police action against demonstrators in Western countries. Lavrov said he will present EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with relevant videos to prove that point when he visits Moscow later this week.

More than 1,400 people were detained late Tuesday and overnight, including 1,170 in Moscow and more than 250 in St. Petersburg, when demonstrators took to the streets to protest the court's order to send Navalny to prison, according to the independent OVD-INFO group that documents arrests.

Police brutally beat scores of peaceful protesters and used tasers against some in a show of force apparently intended to intimidate the opposition.

Asked about the police violence, Putin's spokesman Peskov told reporters that unsanctioned protests warrant the tough police action.

__

Angela Charlton in Paris and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Here are the potential terrorist threats to the Super Bowl, according to the FBI and DHS

    Iran, Black separatists and the Islamic State group: These are just a few of the myriad potential threats to the Super Bowl this year, according to a government threat assessment obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • In Nagorno-Karabakh, a village split in two by a ceasefire struggles to get by

    Ethnic Armenian farmer Lenser Gabrielyan looks with sorrow at his land in the village of Taghavard, now cut off from him and his family under the terms of a peace deal which ended last year's war in the South Caucasus enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Within weeks of the conflict's outbreak in September, military forces from Azerbaijan had entered Gabrielyan's picturesque mountain settlement and made big territorial gains. A Russia-brokered ceasefire last November cemented Azeri advances in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but had been controlled by ethnic Armenians since the early 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

  • Stephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

    The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has reviewed all 143 of the pardons and commutations issued by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office, and it's weighing whether to bring charges against former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon and Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. Presidential clemency covers only federal crimes, and both men were pardoned before their cases went to trial, meaning they almost certainly wouldn't be protected by New York State's double-jeopardy law. Bannon and three associates not pardoned by Trump were charged in August with defrauding investors in an enterprise called Build the Wall; Bannon was accused of personally receiving more than $1 million of the $25 million raised to build border wall on private land. All four men pleaded not guilty. Vance's prosecutors "have taken significant steps in their investigation" of Bannon, the Times reports, "including seeking records and requesting to interview at least one potential witness." Vance would have jurisdiction because some of Bannon's alleged victims live in Manhattan. Kurson, a former editor of The New York Observer who is also close with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking and harassment tied to the 2015 dissolution of his marriage, the Times reports. "He was accused of having stalked a Manhattan doctor, her colleague, and the colleague's spouse." Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business on tax fraud and other charges since 2019, and it is currently awaiting a second Supreme Court ruling on whether it can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. Vance also charged another Trump campaign official, Paul Manafort, with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies in 2019, before Trump pardoned him, but the case was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds. Vance has appealed that ruling to a higher state court, arguing that the lower court misread the law, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • U.S. Democrats take first step to go it alone on Biden's COVID-19 aid

    Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday took the first steps toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support. The Senate voted along party lines, with Democrats edging out Republicans 50-49, to open debate on a fiscal 2021 budget resolution with coronavirus aid spending instructions. Using this strategy unlocks a legislative tool needed for Democrats to enact Biden's package in the face of Republican opposition.

  • Mario Draghi poised to lead Italian government after coalition collapses

    Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday and looks certain to ask him to form a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus and economic crises. Mr Mattarella made his move just minutes after being told that talks to salvage the previous ruling coalition had collapsed. "I have a duty to appeal to all political forces (to support) a high-profile government," said the head of state. Mr Mattarella told the nation that only two options remained after the "negative outcome" from days of frantic political negotiations to re-compose the center-left coalition that had formed the recently collapsed government of Giuseppe Conte. The first was "a new government, able to deal with the grave present emergencies: health, social, economic financial," said Mr Mattarella. The second, he said, was immediate, early elections, a possibility that deserved careful consideration "because elections represent an exercise in democracy". Mr Mattarella decided that Italy quickly needed a ''government of high profile, that must not identify with any political formula" and that would be backed by political forces in the current in Parliament. He stopped short of saying who he had in mind for the premiership.

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Band of armed girls robs Fort Worth store of undisclosed amount of money, police say

    Detectives are asking for help to identify the three girls shown on surveillance video.

  • Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

    The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in "lockstep" with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoken to many world leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, but has yet to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing she could not say when a call might take place. Psaki said that with Antony Blinken in place as U.S. secretary of state, "there are additional layers to engage with the Chinese," but both she and State Department spokesman Ned Price said speaking to allies and partners came first.

  • Lebanese citizens released by UAE back home after mediation

    Eight Lebanese citizens who had been detained in the United Arab Emirates returned home Tuesday after mediation efforts by a Lebanese official led to their release. Top Lebanese security official Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who recently traveled to the UAE, said the Gulf country will release 11 Lebanese men. It was not immediately clear why the men were detained in the UAE but it comes at a time of rising tension in the Middle East between Iran and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council.

  • Myanmar, Russia pose early tests for Biden's foreign policy

    A military coup in Myanmar and a mass crackdown on dissidents in Russia are presenting early tests for the Biden administration as it tries to reestablish American primacy as a worldwide pro-democracy leader. Having taken office with a pledge to restore ironclad U.S. support for human rights, freedom of speech and political openness, President Joe Biden is being confronted with two serious challenges in two disparate parts of the world that had either been neglected or the subject of inconsistent messaging during the Trump era. After investing decades of time, energy and money into promoting democracy in both Myanmar and Russia, the U.S. now faces challenges in each that could affect the global balance of power, with the Myanmar turmoil potentially strengthening China's hand.

  • Israel sees 6-month Iran nuclear breakout, longer than Blinken projection

    Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday it would take Iran around six months to produce enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon, a timeline almost twice as long as that anticipated by a senior member of the Biden administration. Israel is wary of the Biden administration's intent to reenter the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and has long opposed the agreement.