30

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

ANDREW MELDRUM and SUZAN FRASER
·6 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right to withdraw again from the agreement if Kyiv breaks its word.

“We demanded assurances and guarantees from the Ukrainian side that ... humanitarian corridors will not be used for military purposes,” Putin told a Security Council meeting, according to Russian state news agencies.

“I have given instructions to the Ministry of Defense to resume our full participation in this work,” Putin said.

The Russian leader praised Turkey’s mediation efforts to get the deal back on track as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “neutrality in the conflict as a whole” and his efforts at “ensuring the interest of the poorest countries.”

Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, which some Ukrainian officials blamed on Russian soldiers mishandling their own weapons.

Erdogan said the renewed deal would again come on stream Wednesday, prioritizing shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan. That's in line with Russia’s concerns that most of the exported grain had ended up in richer nations since Moscow and Kyiv made separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. in July.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Monday that 23% of the total cargo exported from Ukraine under the grain deal went to lower or lower-middle income countries, which also received 49% of all wheat shipments.

But Putin repeated earlier claims that 46% of the grain exported from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi was bound for European Union countries instead of needier nations.

The U.N. and Turkey brokered separate deals with Russia and Ukraine in July to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia’s now eight-month-old war in Ukraine.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed Russia’s announcement putting the deal back on track. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres “remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.”

Ukraine and Russia are key global exporters of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to developing countries where many are already struggling with hunger. A loss of those supplies before the grain deal pushed up global food prices and helped throw tens of millions into poverty, along with soaring energy costs.

The July grain agreement brought down global food prices about 15% from their peak in March, according to the U.N. After the announcement of Russia rejoining the deal, wheat futures prices erased the increases seen Monday, dropping more than 6% in Chicago.

At least a third of the grain shipped in the last three months was going to the Middle East and North Africa, while plenty of corn was sent to traditional buyer Europe, said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington.

He added that more wheat was going to sub-Saharan Africa and Asian markets that have become increasingly important buyers of Ukrainian grain.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, thousands of homes in the Kyiv region and elsewhere remained without power, officials said Wednesday, as Russian drone and artillery strikes continued to target the country’s energy infrastructure.

Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kukeba said 16,000 homes were without electricity and drones attacked energy facilities in the Cherkasy region south of the capital, prompting power outages.

Although power and water were restored to the city of Kyiv, Kuleba didn't rule out electricity shortages lasting “weeks” if Russian forces continue to hit energy facilities there. In a Telegram post, he accused Russian forces of trying to prompt a serious humanitarian crisis.

Power outages were also reported in the southern cities of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka following “a large-scale drone attack," Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

The two cities are located across the Dniper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. Russia and Ukraine have for months traded blame for shelling at and around the plant that the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog warned could cause a radiation emergency.

In a development easing such fears, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhia plant has been reconnected to the country’s power grid after Russian shelling forced the facility to rely on generators to cool its spent nuclear fuel.

Energoatom’s press service told the Associated Press in a written statement that some of the eight power lines serving the Russian-held plant have been restored, but wouldn’t specify the number citing fears of renewed Russian shelling.

With its six reactors inoperative, the plant relies on outside electricity to cool its spent fuel. Although Putin signed a decree transferring the plant to Russian ownership, Ukrainian staff continues to run it.

Energoatom has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Russian from the plant and for the creation of a demilitarized zone around it.

The company also said Russian soldiers have cordoned off the plant’s spent nuclear fuel storage facility and began unspecified construction there. It alleged that inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, who have been present at the site since early September have been barred from the area.

“The Russians are building incomprehensible things at the nuclear fuel storage facility. They don’t let anyone in, they don’t report anything,” the company said.

On a visit to Kyiv Wednesday, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares pledged a new military aid package to help Ukraine’s air defenses. Speaking after talks with Kuleba, Albares didn’t disclose specifics about the arms or when they’ll be delivered, citing security concerns.

Continued Russian shelling in southern and eastern Ukraine caused at least four civilian deaths and wounded 17 others between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The shelling also pounded cities and villages retaken by Ukraine last month in the northeastern Kharkiv region, wounding seven people.

Russian fire damaged a hospital and apartment buildings in the Donetsk region city of Toretsk. Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Wednesday Ukrainian and Russian forces continued to fight for control of the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut, both key targets of a Russian offensive in the region.

In southern Ukraine, Russian-installed authorities in the occupied Kherson region relocated civilians some 90 kilometers (56 miles) further into Russian-held territory in anticipation of a major Ukrainian counterattack to recapture the provincial capital of the same name. Russian forces dug trenches to prepare for the expected ground assault.

The Kherson region's Kremlin-appointed officials on Tuesday expanded an evacuation area to people living within 15 kilometers (9 miles) of the Dnieper River. They said 70,000 residents would be relocated this week, doubling the number moved earlier.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Courtney Bonnell in London contributed reporting.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine and on the food crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's statement on resuming participation in Black Sea grain deal

    Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, its defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian ports (the 'Black Sea Initiative') - which was suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol."

  • UPDATE 1-Russia says movement of ships in Black Sea corridor is 'unacceptable'

    Russia said on Monday it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor after it suspended its participation in a Turkish- and U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports. "The movement of ships along the security corridor is unacceptable, since the Ukrainian leadership and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use it to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. It emphasised, however, that Russia was not withdrawing from the deal but only suspending it, in a move that Moscow announced on Saturday after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.

  • Rishi Sunak Says He Will Attend COP27 Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he’ll attend the United Nations climate change talks in Egypt next week, reversing his previous decision not to attend. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to Apple“The

  • Danilov to Medvedev: Russias nuclear weapons threat is an act of suicide

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2022, 17:20 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has responded to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council, who is threatening to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

  • Germany’s Scholz Pledges Speedy Start for Natural Gas Subsidies

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised the swift implementation of natural gas price subsidies recommended by a government-appointed panel to ease the impact of soaring energy costs. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for

  • FSB agent who was to be ‘planted’ in SBU is exposed, detained

    Ukraine counterintelligence officers have exposed an undercover Russian spy in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Nov. 2.

  • Russia rejoins Black Sea grain deal

    STORY: Russia is to resume participation in the Black Sea grain deal.That’s according to the defense ministry on Wednesday (November 2).Moscow had suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend.Saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships, following an attack on its Black Sea fleet.But the ministry said on Wednesday it had been able to obtain written guarantees from Kyiv, saying it would not use the humanitarian corridor or Ukrainian ports to conduct military operations against Russia.Moscow also thanked Turkey and the United Nations - who helped broker the deal - for their involvement.Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan&nbsp;said the deal would resume on Wednesday. "After the call we held yesterday with Vladimir Putin,&nbsp;Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called our National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and said that the&nbsp;grain&nbsp;transports will continue as previously agreed, as of 1200 today."It comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for stronger defenses for grain shipments. He said the world should respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt the Black Sea corridor. The conflict in Ukraine has fuelled food shortages and a cost-of-living crisis in many countries.The July deal aimed to tackle that, by providing safe passage for vessels carrying grain and fertilizer exports.Ships had continued to export Ukrainian grain even while Russia withdrew cooperation, and a record volume moved on Monday (November 1).The deal’s U.N. coordinator said he expects more loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports on Thursday (November 3).

  • Ukrainian aircraft attack cluster of Russian troops in Ukraines south

    Ukrainian aircraft have attacked a cluster of troops at a Russian strong point near the town of Snihurivka (Mykolaiv Oblast). Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "During the day's fighting, the enemy struck a few settlements in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts (Mykolaiv Oblast), and fired on the recently liberated settlements in Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast) along the line of contact.

  • China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt Reversal

  • Boris Johnson Plans to Attend COP27 as UK Premier Sunak Mulls U-Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will attend the United Nations climate change talks that start next week in Egypt, raising the pressure on the current premier, Rishi Sunak, to do likewise.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area A

  • Drone-killing Vampires due in Ukraine next year, Pentagon says

    The U.S. is aiming to send Ukraine the “Vampire” counter-drone system by mid-2023, with a contract award expected within months, a Pentagon spokesman said.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Check your tickets

    The lottery jackpot was an estimated $87 million with a cash option of $43.2 million for Tuesday's drawing.

  • Russia deploys MiG-31 jets with ballistic 'Killjoy' missile to Belarus: UK intel

    UK intelligence officials warn that Russia has "almost certainly" deployed at least two MiG-29K warplanes and a "Killjoy" ballistic missile to Belarus.

  • B1G '23 schedule brings challenges, quirks, unclear future

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Big Ten's 2023 football schedule caused a big gulp for Gophers fans when it was finally unveiled last week. This could also be the last time a Big Ten team ever receives such a daunting surprise, if the conference decides to follow the trend and ditch the two-division format once UCLA and USC arrive in 2024.

  • Wall Street CEOs confirm their allegiance to Beijing

    Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong this week will test which side these executives are on.

  • Sean McVay explains why Ronnie Rivers started over Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. 49ers

    Sean McVay clarified why Ronnie Rivers started at RB over Darrell Henderson in Week 8 vs. the 49ers.

  • Social Security Updates To Know for November 2022

    The Social Security Administration recently posted a November 2022 update on its website, with much of the focus on the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment that will boost Social Security and Supplemental...

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Grad MLRSs, two SPGs, Tor SAM and three ammunition depots in the south

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 2 NOVEMBER, 2022, 02:58 The missile and artillery units of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south have completed nearly 160 fire missions over the past 24 hours. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Details: Operational Command reported the following losses for Russian troops: 25 invaders, three Grad multiple rocket launchers, self-propelled large-calibre Akatsiya howitzer, self-propelled Nona mortar, Tor anti-aircraft missile system, 11 units of a

  • Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb

    Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck.

  • Lula, in Brazil, will give Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua respite, but not like before | Opinion

    The major Latin American countries now will be governed by leftist leaders, Andres Oppenheimer observes.