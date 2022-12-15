Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

A still from the video shared by Russia's Ministry of Defence. Ministry of Defence

Russia's defense ministry shared a video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded.

It identified it as a "Yars" missile, which has a nuclear warhead.

Russia shared the video following reports that the US will send a Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Russia's defense ministry shared a video of a intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a launch silo, days after reports surfaced that the US is preparing to send an advanced Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

The Russian ministry shared the video on Telegram on Thursday, saying that it showed the loading of an "intercontinental ballistic missile into silo launcher" in Kozelsk, a town in western Russia.

It claimed the missile was a "Yars," which has a nuclear warhead. Russia previously fired a Yars missile in October, as part of a test conducted by the country's nuclear forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his senior officials have threatened the use of nuclear weapons throughout the war in Ukraine, but have cooled their rhetoric in recent weeks.

Putin said last week that Russia had not "gone mad" about their use, and would not be the first country to use them, the BBC reported.

This latest video comes after reports that the US is set to send a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine.

The New York Times and CNN both reported that the US is in the final stages of the process, citing US officials, with approval potentially as early as this week.

Russia initially said in response that it would wait for official confirmation before reacting, and then said that it would consider the Patriot missile system a legitimate target.

For Russia, missiles have become a key part of their war strategy. Russian military has increasingly fired missiles at cities across Ukraine, far from the war's front lines.

Ukraine has responded by seeking more air defense systems from its allies.

A US military official said on Tuesday that Russia is running low on modern ammunition, and may soon have to rely on decades-old ammunition, which is less reliable, The New York Times reported.

That would mean that Russia will likely not be able to maintain its current rate of artillery and rocket fire beyond early next year, the official said.

