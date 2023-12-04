Russia renews combat capabilities and poses threat for Baltic countries – NATO General

Lieutenant General Juergen-Joachim von Sandrart, NATO Multinational Corps Northeast Commander, thinks that despite the war of conquest in Ukraine, Russia started renewing its combat capabilities, which poses a threat for the Baltic region.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sandrart’s interview for the LRT media outlet

Quote: "Currently, Russia is significantly committed to its unlawful war against Ukraine, but it has already started and will further continue to reconstitute its capabilities separate from the war in Ukraine and that imposes an increased threat to the Baltic Sea region."

Details: In that regard, he agreed with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister, who says Russia was mobilising its resources against NATO.

"But we need to be very careful what conclusions we derive from that. I think the conclusions that were translated into actions regarding procurement and enhancing the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces are very wise and pointing in the right direction," said the Lieutenant General.

He also stressed that it is wrong to believe that it is possible to defend against Russia only by purchasing drones and air defence systems.

"It is still the combined arms of land, maritime, air, cyber, and soft capabilities [...] that will determine the battlefield," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, stated that Russia's attack on the Baltic States and other NATO members was only a matter of time.

He is also concerned that if Western allies do not have the political will to help Ukraine win, Russia will take it as its victory, and begin to prepare for a new war, any of its neighbors may become a victim of aggression.

Meanwhile, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the Chair of the Committee on National Security and Defence of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, believes that Russia is not ready for a conventional war against the countries of the West, and it will take five to seven years to restore its capabilities after the invasion of Ukraine.

