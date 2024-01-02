Russia repeats its most massive air attack on Ukraine

Russia’s air attack on the night of 1-2 January was as massive as the one on 29 December, in terms of the types of weapons launched by the terrorist state on Ukraine.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, on Telegram

Quote: "Tonight, the enemy actually repeated the attack of 29 December, both in terms of missile types and the quantity of air attack means.

The results of the combat work, as seen daily in our infographics, are hard-earned. They are achieved through the persistent efforts of thousands of defenders of the sky from all branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who tirelessly defend the country without rest.

Thank you all for defending the state, and for your bravery and heroism."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force promised to share information about the results of the air defence efforts soon.

Background:

On the night of 1-2 January, Russia launched a massive air attack using a variety of weapons, including cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The Ukrainian air defence system was responding very effectively.

Missile debris crashed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Preliminary reports indicated that missile debris hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the Podilskyi district, and there are interruptions in electricity and water supply in the city. 20 people had been reported injured.

In Kharkiv, the Russians targeted residential buildings, killing one person and injuring more than 40.

