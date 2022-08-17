Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts

Natalia Zinets and Mark Trevelyan
·4 min read

By Natalia Zinets and Mark Trevelyan

KYIV/LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has replaced the commander of its Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet after a series of explosions rocked the peninsula it annexed in 2014 and had previously seen as a secure rear base for its war in Ukraine.

Moscow blamed saboteurs for blasts that engulfed an ammunition depot in northern Crimea on Tuesday. Plumes of smoke were later seen rising at a second Russian military base in central Crimea, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said.

Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility but has hinted at it. The apparent Ukrainian capability to strike deeper into Russian-occupied territory, either with some form of weapon or with sabotage, indicates a shift in the conflict. Blasts destroyed warplanes at a Russian naval airbase in Crimea last week.

On Wednesday, Russia's RIA news agency cited sources as saying the commander of its Black Sea fleet, Igor Osipov, had been replaced with a new chief, Viktor Sokolov.

If confirmed, the move would mark one of the most prominent sackings of a military official so far in a war in which Russia has suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

State-owned RIA cited the sources as saying the new chief was introduced to members of the fleet's military council in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

The Black Sea Fleet, which has a revered history in Russia, has suffered several humiliations since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - on Feb. 24.

In April, Ukraine struck its flagship, the Moskva, a huge cruiser, with Neptune missiles. It became the biggest warship to be sunk in combat for 40 years.

MORE GRAIN SHIPS LEAVE

Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and has extensively fortified since then, provides the main supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv is planning a counter-offensive in coming weeks.

Ukrainian military intelligence said in a statement that after the recent explosions in Crimea, Russian forces had urgently moved their some of their planes and helicopters deeper into the peninsula and to airfields inside Russia. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The Black Sea fleet has also blockaded Ukraine's ports since the start of the war, trapping vital grain exports, which are only now starting to move again under an agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

Another three ships left Ukraine on Wednesday, the infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page.

"This morning, three ships with Ukrainian food products left the ports of Chornomorsk and Odesa... More than 33,000 tons of agricultural products are on board," it said.

ATTACKS REPORTED IN KHARKIV

The war has caused millions to flee, killed thousands and deepened a geopolitical rift between the West and Russia, which says the aim of its operation is to demilitarise its neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities.

Ukraine, which broke free of Moscow's rule when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, accuses Russia of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

The United States, Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and Britain have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Aug. 24 to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine, diplomats said, marking the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia continued to press its campaign on the ground on multiple fronts - Kharkiv in the northeast; the Donbas in the east and southeast; and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in central and southern Ukraine.

"Russian shelling has in general greatly intensified," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhadanov said in an online video.

Russian bombardments in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on Wednesday evening killed seven people and injured 16, the Ukrainian Emergencies Service said.

Kharkiv has come under repeated assault, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy deplored Wednesday's attack on Telegram: "This is a devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification."

Zhadanov said Russian mining operations in Kharkiv sought to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing. "This is used in this region more than any other," he said.

In the Donetsk region in the east, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Russian forces in the past 24 hours. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the reports in Kharkiv and Donetsk.

The Ukrainian government has ordered mass evacuations in Donetsk, but for one couple on a small farm near the city of Kramatorsk leaving was not an option.

"Grandmother cannot be transported – she is almost 100 years old," Nataliia Ataiantz, 47, said as she checked on the elderly woman. For her husband, Oleksandr, the idea of leaving was "scary".

"Our parents are buried here. And this is our land too ... where should we go, to foreign country?" he said.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

    A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up on Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, preferring to keep the world guessing, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.”

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a St

  • Nicki Minaj Had Some Choice Words For Kevin Federline After Chatting With Britney Spears

    "Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. Treasury eyes Brazil drug gang ties to illegal Amazon gold mines

    The U.S. government is concerned about links between Brazil's largest drug gang and illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday following meetings with Brazilian law enforcement and civil society. Brian Nelson, under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said he had learned alarming information about ties between the First Capital Command (PCC), a major global cocaine trafficker, and wildcat gold miners ravaging the Amazon.

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg plea deal would not include cooperation against Trump: sources

    Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is considering entering a plea deal in the Manhattan DA's probe, but it would include "absolutely no cooperation" against former President Donald Trump.

  • U.S., Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative

    The United States and Taiwan on Wednesday agreed to start trade talks under a new initiative, saying they wanted to reach agreements with "economically meaningful outcomes", in another sign of stepped up U.S. support for the island. Washington and Taipei unveiled the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade in June, just days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the two sides had "reached consensus on the negotiating mandate" and it was expected that the first round of talks will take place early this autumn.

  • Explosions Hit Russian Ammunition Depot in Crimea

    Russian officials reported explosions at an ammunition depot in Crimea, prompting the suspension of trains and marking a fresh blow to Moscow’s war effort.

  • Here's how college students can make mealtime easy

    Balancing a healthy lifestyle at college just got easier. Check out some great ways to help students cooki nutritious meals right in their dorm room.

  • Russia Hunts Saboteurs in Crimea After Blasts

    Russia’s intelligence services were searching for saboteurs in Crimea after an explosion at an ammunition depot rattled Moscow’s grip on the peninsula.

  • Meet the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska — here's what to know about the country's sixth First Lady

    Olena Kiyashko worked as a scriptwriter for a comedy series that starred Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A few years later, she'd become Ukraine's First Lady.

  • Anne Heche's cause of death revealed: 'Inhalation and thermal injuries'

    The 53-year-old actress died Aug. 11.

  • Taiwan, China hold opposing military drills amid tensions

    Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing’s political control over the self-governing island, following new rounds of threatening drills from China. The exercises Wednesday off the southeastern county of Hualien follow days of Chinese missile firings and incursions into Taiwan’s sea and airspace by ships and planes from the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party. “We strongly condemn Communist China’s continuous military provocations around Taiwan’s sea and air that undermine regional peace," Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters at Hualien Air Force Base.

  • High-profile attacks behind Russian lines hint at how Ukrainian special forces may be using their US training

    Recent attacks behind Russian lines in Crimea may be the work of Ukrainian troops who have trained extensively with US special operators since 2014.

  • Argentine official visits neighbors to bolster Falklands claim

    The global geopolitical situation shaped by the war in Ukraine is an opportunity for Argentina to continue adding support for its sovereignty claim over British-run Falkland Islands, an Argentine official told Reuters. Secretary for Falklands (Malvinas) Affairs Guillermo Carmona begun a tour of neighboring countries on Wednesday to bolster support for his country's claim over the South Atlantic islands where Britain and Argentina fought a brief war 40 years ago.

  • Ohio can't enforce law against trains blocking crossings, court rules

    The federal government preempts state laws that regulate the time trains may stop on the tracks, said the state's highest court.

  • Ukraine worried about 'large number' of Russian missiles in Belarus; six killed in attack on Kharkiv residential area: Live updates

    Ukraine's the top commander says the growing presence of Russian missiles in a Belarus airfield 15 miles from the border is concerning. Live updates.

  • Russian military unit, ammo depot on fire after blasts in occupied Crimea

    A Russian military unit is on fire in the village of Azovske outside the town of Dzhankoy in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Refat Chubarov, said in a Facebook post on Aug. 16.

  • In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

    (Reuters) -National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who knew the victims and suspected gunman point to revenge and personal feuds as possible motives. Police last week arrested Afghan refugee Muhammad Syed, 51, as the prime suspect in the shootings of four Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city, Albuquerque. Syed has denied involvement.

  • Giants claim Andrew Vasquez to address left-handed bullpen need

    The Giants claimed left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

  • Trump attorney: Inventory list from Mar-a-Lago search ‘borderline worthless’

    An attorney for former President Trump said on Monday he and his legal team aren’t sure precisely what items were seized by the FBI during a search of Mar-a-Lago last week, saying that an inventory list provided to them was “worthless.” Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based lawyer who was at the estate during the search, told…