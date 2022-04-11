Russia says it wants $80 million in compensation for losing the Volleyball World Championship. Sporting authorities say they haven't even been contacted.

The 2022 Volleyball Men's World Championship was set to be held across 10 Russian cities in August and September. Getty/Pavel Pavlov

Russia was set to host the Men's Volleyball World Championship later this year.

However, following the country's invasion of Ukraine, it was stripped of the right to do so.

Now, the Russian Volleyball Federation wants $80 million in compensation.

UPDATE: The CAS told Insider that it is yet to receive any appeal from Russia.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has shut down claims that Russia is formally seeking $80 million in compensation after being stripped of the right to host the Volleyball Men's World Championship later this year.

Russia was scheduled to stage the tournament in August and September, with 10 cities including capital Moscow chosen to host matches.

However, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced last month that the event would no longer go ahead in Russia, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Volleyball Federation (VFR) said last week that it was challenging the decision, with the organization's secretary general Alexander Yaremenko saying that it has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to try to secure a reimbursement for the loss of the tournament.

"We submitted documents to CAS. We have collected all expenses, participation fee, preparation costs, including regional expenses, construction projects," Yaremenko said Wednesday, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.

"The amount of compensation is almost $80 million."

The CAS, however, told Insider on Monday that Yaremenko's claim is not true.

"At the time of writing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not registered any procedures relating to the Volleyball Mens World Championship," a statement from CAS said.

The FIVB also told Inside the Games that it had yet to receive any communication regarding the VFR's reported appeal to the CAS.

"The FIVB has not received information on this through any official channel and is therefore not in a position to comment on the accuracy of this story or specific statements that the VFR allegedly plans on raising a claim against the FIVB," it said.

"At this stage, we have no further comment on the matter."

Russia was largely frozen out by the rest the sporting world following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Russia and Belarus — which has acted as a staging ground for the invasion — were both banned from competing in international events by the governing bodies of myriad sports, including soccer, tennis, swimming, rugby, boxing, judo, and Formula One.

World Athletics indefinitely banned "all athletes, support personnel and officials" from Russia and Belarus from participating in any of its competitions, while the two nations were also ejected from the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Since, many of the governing bodies in Russia, including those in biathlon, football, gymnastics, rugby union, and now volleyball, have filed appeals against the sanctions to the CAS.

None of the appeals submitted so far have been successful.

