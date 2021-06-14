Russia reports 13,721 daily COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

Paramedics carry out their duties amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tver
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 13,721 new coronavirus cases, including 6,590 in the capital, on Monday, after the number of daily infections rose sharply last week and Moscow declared a four-day public holiday to reduce the spread of the virus.

The new cases took the total number of infections in Russia to 5,222,408.

The Russian coronavirus task force said that 371 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 126,801.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

