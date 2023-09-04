Russia reports drone attacks near Crimea, booms ring out over Kursk Oblast

Explosions rang out late on the night of Sept. 4 in the Russian city of Kurchatov, in Kursk Oblast, approximately 30 kilometers west of Kursk and about 100 kilometers northeast of Sumy.

Local Telegram channels first reported the incident, with residents of the city describing it as a “drone attack” accompanied by several explosions.

Russian media also reported that air defense systems had supposedly been activated.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later claimed that Russian air defense systems had intercepted drones “over the Black Sea waters near the Crimean Peninsula and over the territory of Kursk Oblast.”

“Today, at around 1.00 a.m. (Moscow time), an attempt by the Kyiv regime to execute a terrorist attack using two aircraft-type UAVs on Russian Federation territory was foiled,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in its report.

“Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by our air defense systems over the Black Sea waters near the Crimean Peninsula and within the borders of Kursk Oblast,” the statement read.

The Russian authorities typically claim that all attacking drones are shot down or disabled by electronic warfare systems. However, there is evidence that some drones hit their intended targets. Ukraine typically denies launching the drones, but some UAVs of known Ukrainian manufacture have been regularly spotted in Russianskies.

In the late hours of Sept. 3, a video surfaced online in which users reported a fire on the roof of an administrative building in Kurchatov, allegedly stemming from the downing of a “Ukrainian drone.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine