Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for third day running

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 791 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the third day in a row it has set that record.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,293 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)