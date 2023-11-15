Russia reports second drone attack on gunpowder plant in Tambov Oblast in one week

Explosion at a gunpowder plant in the Tambov Oblast of Russia on November 11

For the second time in a week, a gunpowder plant has been targeted in the Russian town of Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, with an explosive-laden drone, reads Nov. 14 report by the Baza Telegram news channel.

The attempted attack took place at about 7 a.m. when an unknown UAV crashed into the grounds of the gunpowder plant.

Read also: Drones reportedly hit strategic ammunitions producer in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

The drone crash damaged part of the roof of the mass mixing workshop, which caused a fire, but it was quickly localized and extinguished.

No work was reportedly being done in the targeted workshop during the attack, and nobody was injured.

A few days ago, there was a fire at the plant in Kotovsk. Later, investigators opened a criminal case under the terrorist attack article.

Read also: Russia reports attack by Ukrainian drones in Belgorod Oblast

On Nov. 11, an explosion occurred at a gunpowder plant in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, Russia. Local media reported that the explosion occurred in the 5th workshop of the plant.

According to emergency services, the fire at the plant spread over 300 square meters, but its cause was not specified.

There were no reports of fatalities or injuries.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine