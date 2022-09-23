Russia responds to Ukraine regaining land. Has the conflict hit a turning point?
Putin announced a partial military mobilization aimed at slowing Ukraine's counteroffensive. Here's what we know about the state of the conflict.
War sanctions will cripple Russia’s ability to build “high-tech” arms.
After two years of discourse dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, this year's U.N. General Assembly has a new occupant of center stage: the war in Ukraine. As several speeches made clear, the repercussions of the Russian invasion have been felt even thousands of miles away. "Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa.”
A group of 17 members of Congress are urging Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to provide advanced drones to Ukraine, saying the technology could be key to giving Kyiv a battlefield advantage.
The head of Airbus Helicopters has urged Europe to back its domestic defence industry when launching major new military programmes, as a row simmers over U.S. arms imports. The comments come weeks after six European NATO nations embarked on efforts to define future transport needs under the alliance's Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) project. They also coincide with a standoff over Berlin's reluctance to buy into an upgrade of Airbus's Tiger attack helicopter over operational problems and a row with Norway over its decision to axe its fleet of NH-90 military helicopters.
Mobilization is underway in Russia's Far Eastern region of Yakutia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday to bolster his forces in Ukraine.
Experts believe it's highly unlikely Putin would ever go nuclear over Ukraine, but appeared to expand the realm of scenarios in which he might.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:19 Many of the Ukrainian prisoners who were released on 21 September had endured particularly cruel methods of torture in Russian captivity. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, during a press briefing concerning Thursday's prisoner swap Quote from Budanov: "Their condition varies drastically.
ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:19 Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that seven civilians were killed in Donetsk Oblast on 22 September as a result of Russian attacks.
(Bloomberg) -- On the eve of the war’s seven-month mark, voting began in four Moscow-occupied territories on whether to join Russia. Ukraine’s government and its allies have slammed the referendums as shams, reminiscent of a similar ballot in Crimea in 2014 ahead of annexation. Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US Congres
"The Gulf states and the Iranians would probably be able to do each other a lot of damage very early in a war," one expert told Insider.
Putin's audacious warning is less a show of legitimate strength, and more a sign that Russia's military is faltering, experts said.
Seven months after Russia launched its devastating invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s dramatic counteroffensive is successfully clawing back territory in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine’s recent battlefield successes mark the latest chapter in the war, which began when Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24. On Sept. 13, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted about his discussions with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
"Any mobilization — partial or whole — seven months into a war means you're losing, not winning," a former US ambassador to NATO told Insider.
STORY: Border traffic intensified overnight Thursday as some Russian men rushed for the exits after President Vladimir Putin's call for partial mobilization - drafting 300,000 reservists. At Russia's border with Georgia, video obtained by Reuters showed traffic Wednesday night.For some like Ivan, the crossing took up to 12 hours. "I think the Russian border guards were letting people through very slowly. For example, yesterday before midnight you could cross the border much more quickly. After midnight, either lots of cars arrived (at the border) or they (border guards) started to work more slowly."It was a similar scene on the border with Finland. One man named Nikita said he was afraid to be called up for war. Asked why by a reporter, he said because the mobilization is a big mistake for Russia, Europe and for Ukrainian people. Putin's Wednesday announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.Prices soared above $5,000 for one-way plane tickets to the nearest foreign locations, with most sold out completely for coming days.Alex was one of the arrivals at Istanbul Airport."I didn't believe that the next step would be mobilization and I feel that not many Russian people want to fight and want to be mobilized and want to go to the army.."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Russian citizens that the war was now arriving at their doorsteps. "Russia's decision on mobilization is a frank admission that their professional army, which has been prepared for decades to take someone else's [land], did not manage to stand it and collapsed. And now, due to mobilization, for most Russian citizens, Russia's war against Ukraine is not something on TV or the Internet but something that has entered every Russian home."In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that news of men leaving the country was simply an exaggeration.“The information about the hype at airports and so on is very much exaggerated. It was exaggerated a lot. There is a lot of fake information about this. We need to be very careful about this so as not to become a victim of false information on this matter”.He also made it clear that Russia was still calling the conflict a "special military operation" instead of a war.