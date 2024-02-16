'Russia’s Responsible': U.S. Leaders React To Reports Of Alexei Navalny’s Death

U.S. officials on Friday squarely cast blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin for the reported death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while acknowledging that it is still working to confirm the news out of Russia.

“If confirmed, this would be a further sign of Putin’s brutality,” Vice President Kamala Harris said while giving a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, which was attended by Navalny’s wife. “Whatever story they tell, let us be clear, Russia is responsible.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan similarly reacted with criticism of Putin while citing his government’s history of suppression and brutality.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday said Alexei Navalny's confirmed death would be "a further sign of Putin’s brutality."

“Russia’s responsible for this,” Blinken told reporters. “The fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built.”

“If it’s confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy,” Sullivan separately told NPR. “Given the Russian government’s long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here.”

European leaders were also quick to blame Putin and memorialize Navalny as a martyr for democracy.

Russia has “some very serious questions to answer,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters. “Alexei Navalny has been a strong voice for freedom, for democracy for many years and NATO and NATO allies have called for his release for a long time.”

Protesters hold posters with a portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a writing that reads "Putin is a killer" during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.

European Council president Charles Michel also slammed Russia.

“The [European Union] holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death,” he said in a statement. “Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also hailed Navalny’s selflessness and courage while condemning Russia.

“He stood up for democracy and freedom in Russia — and apparently paid for his courage with his life,” he said in a statement. “This terrible news shows once again how Russia has changed and what kind of regime is in power in Moscow.”

An image of Alexei Navalny is seen alongside floral tributes placed close to the Russian Embassy in London following news that the jailed Russian opposition leader has died.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, reportedly received a standing ovation while speaking at the Munich Security Conference and urging the international community to stand together against Russia’s government.

“I would like to call upon all the international community, all the people in the world, we should come together and we should fight against this evil,” she said, according to The Washington Post. “We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today.”

Russia’s Federal Prison Service said Navalny died Friday after losing consciousness at a penal colony while serving out a 19-year sentence on extremism charges. A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman criticized Western governments for being so quick to cast blame on the Kremlin without a forensic examination being complete.

