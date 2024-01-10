Russia restores railway traffic in eastern Siberia after derailment

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Railways said on Wednesday it had restored train movements along part of a railroad in eastern Siberia, a key route for Russia's eastward exports, following the derailment of freight cars on Monday.

The company said on Monday two passenger trains operating in the area had been halted after a derailment, but that passengers were safe. In its updated release, it said the trains had now departed to their destinations.

The incident happened along a section of track between the towns of Aleur and Bushulei. In its latest release the company said 13 freight cars were upended, after it initially reported the derailment of 27.

"In the shortest possible time, at a temperature of minus 37 Celsius (minus 34.6 Fahrenheit), railway workers restored more than 400 meters of one and 200 meters of the adjacent track, damaged due to the derailment of cars," Russian Railways said.

