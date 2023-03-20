Russia retaliates against ICC over Putin arrest warrant

Russia has launched criminal proceedings against Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, as well as judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez, according to a statement released on March 20 via the agency’s Telegram press service.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation deemed the warrant for Putin’s arrest as “illegal” and found no grounds to prosecute the Russian dictator.

The statement continued, “The Kremlin saw several crimes in the actions of the prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, including the unjust prosecution of an obviously innocent individual, coupled with an unlawful allegation of involvement in a serious or particularly severe crime, as well as the preparation for an assault on a representative of a foreign state that is under international protection, aimed at complicating international relations.”

The judges of the ICC are reportedly about to be accused of “unlawful imprisonment” of Putin.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging their involvement in the unlawful removal of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation since Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kremlin dictator can be arrested on the territory of 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, said.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the court’s ruling implies that there will be no negotiations with the present Russian leadership and no lifting of sanctions.

