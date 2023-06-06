Russia reveals its true goal: destroying Ukraine – National Security and Defence Council Secretary on blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Russia has moved to a new stage of the war, abandoning the justifications put forward in its propaganda for its true goal of destroying Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "The blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians constitutes a fundamentally new stage in Russia’s aggression. The Kremlin’s entire false ideological system has been completely and utterly dismantled: the 'liberation of Ukraine', 'fighting Nazis', 'targeting only military targets' and other nonsense, purely propagandistic and false premises.

Russia has entered a stage at which it is completely casting off all the ‘fig leaves’ used by [TV hosts Vladimir] Solovyov and [Margarita] Simonyan and is openly declaring its true goal – to destroy Ukraine, to kill Ukrainians, to devastate the economy and the essential support structures of the population.

In anticipation of the inevitable disappearance of Russia and Putin from history, false masks are no longer necessary."

Details: Danilov also briefly described the results of the NSDC emergency meeting: "Nothing and no one, not a single Russian, will stop the liberation of Ukraine, the time for which has come."

Background:

On the night of 5-6 June, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the turbine hall and the plant itself. Water from the reservoir began to flood towns and villages, and the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas began.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

The electricity supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

