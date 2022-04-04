  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia 'revising its war aims' in Ukraine following military setbacks, White House says

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official

WASHINGTON — Russia is “revising its war aims” in Ukraine, seeking to consolidate gains in southern and eastern regions while continuing its “wanton and brazen attacks on civilian targets” elsewhere across the country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Monday.

Sullivan spoke as images continued to circulate of an apparent massacre of Ukrainian citizens in Bucha, a suburb of the capital city of Kyiv. Earlier in the day, President Biden reiterated his previous assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be treated as a “war criminal” for his invasion of Ukraine.

“This guy is brutal,” Biden said of his Kremlin counterpart.

Although peace talks conducted in Istanbul last week appeared to be making headway, the Bucha killings could complicate efforts at achieving a ceasefire. They were seemingly committed as Russian forces retreated from Kyiv, part of what Sullivan described as consolidation around the regions that Russia has occupied since 2014, when it seized the Crimean Peninsula and Russian-backed militias seized control in Luhansk and Donetsk, two regions on Ukraine’s eastern border with large populations of ethnic Russians.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House on Monday.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House on Monday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“All indications are that Russia will seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine,” Sullivan said. “We anticipate that Russian commanders are now executing the redeployment” from Kyiv and elsewhere in the north, he added.

And even as Sullivan praised the “extraordinary and courageous” effort of the Ukrainian military, which has thus far repelled a much larger force, he warned of a “protracted” next stage of the war that could see Russia pulling troops back from some areas and redoubling efforts in others, particularly those it has controlled for the past eight years.

He added that although Ukraine has reclaimed land lost in late February and early March, Russia can be expected to “launch air and missile strikes across the rest of the country to cause military and economic damage and, frankly, to cause terror.” Such aerial assaults have devastated the port of Mariupol, as well as Kharkiv, near the Russian border.

“Russia still has forces available to outnumber Ukraine,” Sullivan cautioned, a reminder that Russia’s army is much bigger. The Kremlin is accustomed to long occupations of the sort it most recently oversaw in Chechnya.

The Biden administration is “working around the clock to fulfill Ukraine’s main security requests,” Sullivan said, describing an aid package approved last Friday that includes Puma drones, laser guided systems and medical supplies, as well as other military equipment.

_____

How are Ukrainian forces taking out so many Russian tanks? Use this embed to learn about some of the weapons systems the U.S. is sending to the Ukrainian army.

Recommended Stories

  • WH says next phase of Russian war in Ukraine could be ‘protracted,’ lasting ‘months or longer’

    During the White House press briefing on Monday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the next stage of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, with a focus on the east of the country, could be “protracted.” Later asked to clarify, Sullivan said “the next phase may be measured in months or longer.”

  • Senate strikes $10 billion deal on COVID-19 relief

    It's significantly less than the funding the White House requested.

  • Russia-Ukraine: Biden calls Putin ‘brutal’, wants war crimes trial

    Following emerging details from Bucha, Ukraine, President Biden reiterates his belief Putin is a war criminal and calls for an actual war crimes trial.

  • Photos of Zelenskyy taken 41 days apart show the dramatic toll of war on Ukraine's president

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's weathered appearance is in stark contrast to his look before Russia invaded the country.

  • Charlotte community reacts to possible war crimes in Ukraine

    While Ukrainian forces are showing signs of victory after liberating Kyiv as Russia’s army retreats, we are now seeing the true nature of the war.

  • Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

    Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the 'crimes' of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Halsey Has Endometriosis Surgery Again, Just Days Before the Grammys

    Image Source: Getty/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic History repeats itself with Halsey at this year's Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to share an update on their health, telling followers that she had endometriosis surgery just days before the event.

  • Ukraine afternoon briefing: Five developments as Kremlin-linked Wagner Group photographed in Donetsk

    Good evening. Russia's Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked paramilitary unit, has been photographed for the first time in the war in Ukraine, days after Western officials warned that it would deploy to the eastern Donbas region.

  • 'Two Russian soldiers dead and 28 in hospital' after eating poisoned pastries from Ukrainian villagers

    At least two Russian soldiers died and nearly three dozen were taken to intensive care after eating poisoned pastries offered by Ukrainian villagers, Ukraine’s intelligence said on Sunday.

  • Russia has withdrawn 2/3 of forces near Kyiv -U.S. official

    Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many consolidating in Belarus where they are expected to be refit, resupplied and redeployed elsewhere in Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Over the weekend, Ukraine said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion. The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters the United States estimated that prior to the pullback, there had been just under 20 battalion tactical groups focused on Kyiv.

  • Climate change protestors briefly shut down highway in DC

    A group of climate change activists managed to temporarily shut down a section of I-395 in Washington, D.C., near the National Mall on Monday in an environmental demonstration. Supporters of the environmental group Declare Emergency were seen in photos and videos that circulated on social media holding up traffic on the interstate in D.C. near…

  • Kanye Reportedly Drops Out of Coachella

    Embattled rapper Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to Variety, sources have confirmed the “Stronger” rapper has pulled out of his closing night performances scheduled to take place Sunday, April 17 and 24. TMZ reports, Travis Scott was going to join Kanye on stage, which probably wasn’t the best choice, but smart decisions haven’t been Kanye’s jam lately.

  • Stocks close higher, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

    Stocks shook off a downbeat start to close higher Monday, as big gains by technology and communications companies helped offset losses elsewhere on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 1.9%.

  • White House says Russian atrocities part of Putin’s ‘plan’ for Ukraine

    ‘We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual — we believe that this was part of the plan’

  • 'Tortured, executed civilians': Reaction to Ukraine war dead

    World leaders have reacted with horror to the images of dead civilians sprawled out in the open north of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, after Russian soldiers either retreated or were forced back

  • Tested: 2022 Lexus GX460 Is Old School with a Side of Luxe

    The upscale cousin to the Toyota 4Runner has some of the virtues and drawbacks of a traditional SUV.

  • 2022 NFL draft: The consensus big board top-6 QB prospects

    Here are the top-six QB prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class according to the consensus big board.

  • A tough night for Nashville at the Grammys

    News to educate, engage and entertain as you start your day.

  • Zelenksy Alleges 'Torture' and 'Executions' in Bucha as Russia Retreats

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of torturing and executing hundreds of people in areas including Bucha and Hostomel, in an address posted to Facebook on April 3.“I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel,” Zelensky said. “What did they do? Why were they killed?”“War crimes in Bucha and other cities during the Russian occupation will also be considered by the UN Security Council on Tuesday,” he added.Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence released footage on April 3 showing destruction in Bucha following the retreat of Russian forces from the area.Graphic video released by the Ukrainian military on the same day showed bodies strewn across the streets of Bucha.The Washington Post, citing two sources, reported the latest brutalities have prompted Biden administration officials to discuss intensifying their sanctions campaign against Russia.On Sunday Russia denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a “provocation” and a “staged performance” by Kyiv. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Analysis-Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies

    The fallout of the Russia and Ukraine war has just helped tip two of world's poorest countries into full-blown crises, and the list of those at risk - and the queue at the International Monetary Fund's door - will only get longer from here. They may be far from the fighting in Ukraine, but a mass resignation of Sri Lanka's cabinet on Monday and drastic weekend manoeuvres by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid his removal, show how far the economic impact spreads. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have seen their long-festering public disquiet about economic mismanagement come to a head, but there is a double-digit list of other countries also in the danger zone.