Russia would revive the grain deal if most sanctions are lifted – Putin

The Kremlin would be willing to reconsider re-joining the Black Sea Grain Initiative – once its “conditions” are met, which include lifting most of the trade restrictions the West has imposed on Moscow in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on July 19.

Putin alleges that Russia has shown "remarkable restraint and tolerance" by upholding the grain agreement for as far as it did.

He insisted that neither party involved in the agreement has fulfilled or intended to fulfil their commitments and consistently imposed demands on Russia. Putin further claimed that "the West made every attempt to sabotage the grain agreement, without any restraint."

Furthermore, he stated that the agreement has directly led to a loss of $1.2 billion for Russian farmers. Putin maintains that Russia can replace Ukrainian grain on both commercial and gratuitous grounds, citing an "anticipated record harvest" this year. He argued that preserving the grain deal in its previous form does not serve Russia's interests.

“This is why we opposed its extension; we are not against the agreement itself,” Russian newspaper Kommersant quotes the dictator.

“We would consider rejoining it, but only if all principles of Russia's participation in the agreement are fully respected and enacted.”

Putin outlined the conditions for his readiness to extend the deal:

- Removal of restrictions on exports of Russian grain and fertilizers to international markets;

- Reconnecting Russian banks to the SWIFT network;

- Removal of “all restrictions.”

- Resuming supplies of spare parts for agricultural machinery.

- Removing restrictions on insurance for Russian cargo ships.

Additionally, he demanded the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline be reopened. Before the war, it was major route for Russian fertilizer exports.

"We will immediately rejoin this agreement if all these conditions are satisfied," Putin concluded.

On July 17, Russia officially announced its withdrawal from the grain agreement after an attack on the Crimean Bridge, revoking guarantees of maritime security in the Black Sea.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey continue with the grain agreement without Russia’s participation.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, mediated by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, allowed for three Ukrainian ports to keep exporting agricultural produce.

