Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, centre, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, sits next to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Monday upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups.

The ruling against Novaya Gazeta, Russia's most renowned independent newspaper, comes amid Russia's grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin's effort to silence critics of what it calls a “special military operation.”

Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper, called the ruling on Monday “political” and “not having the slightest legal basis," and he promised to contest it.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media and internet regulator, petitioned the court to revoke Novaya Gazeta's license, accusing it of failing to submit the newsroom charter to authorities on time.

Novaya Gazeta announced March 28 that it was suspending operations for the duration of what it referred to in quotation marks as “the special operation” in Ukraine, the term that Russian authorities insist media must use for the military action in Ukraine.

Its team, however, launched a new project, Novaya Gazeta Europe, from abroad, criticizing the operation in Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed alleged disparaging of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine.

Dozens of Russian independent media outlets were banned as a result, while other announced halting any reporting related to Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian ambassador insists it is a reliable supplier of energy as it cuts off gas to Europe, plunging the continent into economic crisis

    Germany called Russia an unreliable energy supplier for shutting supply. A Russian ambassador responded by saying its reliability can't be questioned.

  • Afghanistan: Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

    The bomber was shot dead by guards as he approached the embassy gates, officials say.

  • Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's last independent media, silenced by court

    Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent news outlets still publishing inside Russia, was stripped of its media licence on Monday, and in effect banned from operating. Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor had accused the publication of failing to provide documents related to a change of ownership in 2006. Speaking outside court, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace laureate for his efforts to uphold critical news reporting in Russia, said the ruling was "a political hit job, without the slightest legal basis".

  • No. 4 Clemson opens vs Ga Tech looking to improve on 10 wins

    Not so for Clemson, which considered it a major letdown. The No. 4 Tigers are in comeback mode after settling for a 10-3 mark last season, which brought an end to a pair of impressive streaks. Clemson had won six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and appeared in every College Football Playoff except the first in 2014, winning a pair of national championships.

  • Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 20 small boats in one day

    More than 26,000 people have now made the journey so far this year, nearing 2021’s total of 28,526.

  • Myanmar junta chief makes another visit to Russia

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has been barred from representing Myanmar at most international gatherings since leading a coup early last year against an elected government led by Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. He first visited Moscow as leader in June last year, when both sides committed to strengthening military cooperation.

  • Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs

    Europe faces massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices as the Ukraine conflict and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over gas supplies. Britain has a price cap on the most widely used household energy contracts but energy bills will jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October, regulator Ofgem said, calling it a "crisis" that needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government intervention. Forecasters expect bills to be just below 6,000 pounds through next year as the cap is raised further, meaning households could be paying nearly 500 pounds a month for gas and electricity, a higher sum than rent or mortgage for many.

  • Poland May Look Beyond US for Nuclear Power Plant Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland may work with more than one partner on its first nuclear power plant as it’s considering technology provided by companies from France, South Korea and the US.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Euro

  • Pound falls to fresh low as Liz Truss likely to become new UK prime minister

    The next leader of the Tory Party and the Britain's PM is set to be announced on Monday afternoon.

  • Euro hits 20-year low and gas prices surge as Putin turns off the taps - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc ahead of naming of new PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Browns season storylines: Deshaun Watson suspension, Myles Garrett's Defensive POY push

    As the Browns get ready to kick off the regular season, the storylines around the team center on the likes of Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett.

  • Ukraines PM visits Scholz, proposes that a special EU and UN special mission be sent to the ZNPP

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:12 At a meeting of Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Shmyhal proposed that a special EU and UN mission be sent to the ZNPP.

  • The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.

    There are still a few ways you can get free or affordable COVID tests or at-home rapid test kits.

  • EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices rocketed as much as 30% higher on Monday after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter. The benchmark gas price surged as high as 272 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the market opened after Russia said on Friday that a leak in Nord Stream 1 pipeline equipment meant it would stay shut beyond last week's three-day maintenance halt. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • UK economy slides into contraction in August, PMI suggests

    Britain's economy ended August on a much weaker footing than previously thought as overall business activity contracted for the first time since February 2021 in a clear signal of recession, a survey showed on Monday. Data company S&P Global revised down its composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers the services and manufacturing sectors, to 49.6 from a preliminary "flash" August reading of 50.9. The data showed Britain's economy is on course to slip into a recession caused by soaring energy costs that are feeding double-digit rates of inflation.

  • Turkey’s Inflation Exceeds 80% in Worst Price Blowout Since 1998

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Turkish inflation exceeded 80% for the first time since September 1998, as po

  • Why Japan is urging the public to drink more alcohol

    The National Tax Agency in Japan has launched a new contest to increase alcohol demand in the country.

  • The US has no hopes that Putin is prepared to end the war

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:34 The US holds out no hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to put an end to the war in Ukraine. Source: John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, in an interview with Dozhd (Rain), an oppositional Russian TV channel now based in Latvia Quote from Kirby: "This is not a war with the US, not a war with NATO.

  • GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

    Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. At the same time, Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and Arizona have placed constitutional amendments on the ballot proposing to make it harder to approve citizen initiatives in the future. The Republican pushback against the initiative process is part of a several-year trend that gained steam as Democratic-aligned groups have increasingly used petitions to force public votes on issues that Republican-led legislatures have opposed.

  • Australian artist removes Ukraine and Russia mural after backlash

    The street mural in Australia controversially depicted Ukrainian and Russian soldiers hugging.