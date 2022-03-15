Russia rouble payment of USD coupons would be a sovereign default -Fitch

Illustration shows Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed U.S. Dollar banknote
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday that if Russia were to make two U.S. dollar bond coupon payments due Wednesday in roubles, it would constitute a sovereign default after a grace period expiration.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month triggered sanctions from across the world that have limited Moscow's ability to access and allocate cash.

"The payment in local currency of Russia's U.S. dollar Eurobond coupons due on 16 March would, if it were to occur, constitute a sovereign default, on expiry of the 30-day grace period," Fitch said in a statement.

Russia is due to make two hard currency coupon payments of near $117 million on Wednesday.

In the event of a payment in roubles, Fitch said, the rating on both bonds would be lowered to 'D' after the grace period expires, while Russia's long-term foreign currency rating would be set at 'Restricted Default.'

Fitch said the local-currency rating of 'C' is consistent with Russia's failure to credit foreign investors with the local-currency bond coupons that were due on March 2.

"We understand that Russia’s Ministry of Finance made these coupon payments on the 2024 OFZs to the National Settlement Depository, but they were not paid on to foreign investors because of Central Bank of Russia restrictions," Fitch said.

"This will constitute a default if not cured within 30 days of the payments falling due."

Fitch said it is applying a 30-day grace period in local bonds, known as OFZs, even if those are not detailed in the bonds' documents.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tim Ahmann)

Recommended Stories

  • As Russia risks default, country sends order for coupon payments

    The eurobonds in question, maturing in 2023 and 2043, were both last trading at 20 cents on the dollar or lower and are among the first to have scheduled payments after Russia was hit by sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions meant it was unclear whether Russia would be able, or willing, to make the payments.

  • Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL

    Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

  • How details on shrinking Fed’s almost $9 trillion balance sheet might shake up markets more than a rate hike on Wednesday

    B. of A. strategists Mark Cabana and Katie Craig are among those who see the likelihood that policy makers could produce new balance-sheet details this week.

  • UK slaps new sanctions on Russia as invasion of Ukraine continues

    The United Kingdom slapped new sanctions on Russia Tuesday as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine.The new sanctions target exports of high-end luxury goods to Russia and place an additional 35 percent import tariff on hundreds of key products.The tariff increase will affect Russian vodka, iron, steel, glass and glassware, machinery, works of art and fur skins, among other products, and the export ban will likely have an impact on luxury...

  • Hillary Clinton Jokingly Thanks 'Russian Academy' After Being Sanctioned By Putin

    The former first lady, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee didn’t seem too worried.

  • AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

    Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of […]

  • Bond default would make it harder for Russia to find lenders -U.S. Treasury official

    A default on Russia's sovereign debt would add further pain to Russia's economy and financial system, making it harder for Moscow to find new lending sources and raising future borrowing costs, a U.S. Treasury official said on Monday. The official told Reuters the Treasury believes there are limited direct exposures in the U.S. financial system to Russian sovereign bonds and the main impact would fall on a Russian economy already reeling under the weight of Western sanctions.

  • Netflix is 'looking more attractive' as shares sink from highs: Analyst

    Netflix is taking a beating on Wall Street, but one analyst thinks now might be a good time for investors to buy the dip.

  • Carmakers: VW warns on war; COVID dogs Toyota

    STORY: Carmakers were already struggling with production problems. Now a mix of old and new worries may be about to make things a whole lot worse. Volkswagen said Tuesday (March 15) that the war in Ukraine had thrown its outlook for the year into doubt. It’s struggling with a lack of key parts called wiring harnesses that are normally made in the country. They bundle up the miles of cables that go into each car. Chief Executive Herbert Diess: "We receive wiring harnesses from the Ukraine from nine to 11 plants, of which nine are working on reduced capacity."The German giant says rising raw material costs will also drive up prices for both electric and conventional vehicles. Those comments came as similar factors drove Tesla to raise its prices for the second time in days. Meanwhile, Toyota is grappling with old foes. The Japanese firm said Tuesday that it would make extra cuts to production due to a shortage of computer chips. That came only days after it announced an expected reduction of up to 20% in domestic output over the April-June quarter. Toyota has also said it will stop production at a joint-venture plant in China due to new curbs related to the global health crisis. Carmakers around the world have been plagued by parts shortages, due to a mix of surging demand for electronics, and lockdown-related disruption to supply chains. Toyota, VW and other firms have now also had to shut plants in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Stagflation expectations rise amid fears that 'inflation is permanent,' BofA survey finds

    Consumer inflation jumped to nearly 8% in February – the sharpest spike in 40 years – and with rising oil prices, the concept of stagflation could be back on the mind of investors.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Swimming in Cash

    As a general rule, a high dividend yield is often a warning sign that a company is experiencing significant trouble of some kind. Take Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY), for instance. It has an unusual dividend policy that makes its yield look inflated, but all is not as it appears and the current inflationary environment is actually one in which the company is best set to compete.

  • Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

    Super investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the massive conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has dispensed many nuggets of wisdom that can help make us better investors -- and as better investors, we can grow richer. Here's a look at some valuable investing lessons imparted by Mr. Buffett -- including what may be one of his last recommendations. If you want to learn how to be a smarter investor from someone who has headed his company for more than 50 years, growing its value by an annual average of about 20%, you're in luck: Warren Buffett has been publishing annual letters to his shareholders in each of those years.

  • AT&T (T) Affirms 2022 View, Offers Long-Term Growth Targets

    While affirming guidance for 2022, AT&T (T) shed some light on its business transformation initiatives and offered an outlook of the standalone company for 2023 and beyond.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges V

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.