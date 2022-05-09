Russia is running out of precision-guided munitions and may struggle to replenish their stocks, says UK Defense Ministry

Russia destroys residential buildings across Ukraine

Read also: Russian invaders launch Victory Day celebrations in destroyed Mariupol, Putin does not announce mobilization during a parade in Moscow

“Russia will likely struggle to replace the precision weaponry it has already expended,” the UK MoD noted, adding that Russia's invasion of Ukraine revealed shortcomings in the ability of Russian forces to conduct precision strikes at scale.

Read also: UK targets $2.1 billion in trade with new Russia sanctions

“Russia has subjected Ukraine’s towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties,” the UK Defence Ministry concluded.

Read also: UK to provide Ukraine with another $1.6 billion in military aid, defense companies to increase production

At the end of April, the Financial Times reported that Russia was facing a shortage of precision-guided missiles.

Read also: Air defense forces shoot down two enemy missiles in central Ukraine

At that time, Russia launched more than 1,900 missiles into Ukraine, many of which hit residential buildings, instead of military targets.

Russia's war against Ukraine - the main events of May 9