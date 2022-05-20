Russia has said it is monitoring the supply of American Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

Ukrayinska Pravda
In this article:
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022, 13:28

The Russian military is monitoring possible deliveries of American Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine and will take appropriate measures.

Source: "You listened to the lighthouse" Telegram channel, quoting Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Peskov's quote: "A lot of weapons are coming to Ukraine from the west. You know our attitude to it. There is nothing new here. Our military is very carefully monitoring all these deliveries and working preventively in this regard. Appropriate measures are being taken."

