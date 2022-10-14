Russia Sanctions Spur Buying Frenzy for Ice-Breaking Tankers

3
Serene Cheong and Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of oil tankers that can navigate icy waters has surged ahead of looming European Union sanctions on the export of Russian crude.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some ice-class Aframax vessels have recently been sold at between $31 million and $34 million, double the price compared with a year earlier, said shipbrokers. The bids for tankers have been aggressive and most buyers are preferring to keep their identities secret, they added.

The EU will ban seaborne imports of Russian crude to member countries from Dec. 5 and restrict its companies from shipping, insuring and financing shipments, which could hurt Moscow’s access to large vessel fleets held by Greek owners. The sanctions are a result of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

The smaller Aframax-size tankers are most sought after because they can call at the Russian port of Primorsk, where the bulk of its flagship Urals crude is exported from. About 15 ice-class Aframaxes and Long Range-2 tankers have been sold since the start of the year, with most ships acquired by undisclosed buyers, shipbroking firm Braemar wrote in a report last month.

Close to 130 ice-class Aframaxes are available across the world, with about 18% owned by Russian shipowner Sovcomflot, according to shipbrokers. The rest are held by others including Greek companies, although their willingness to handle Russian oil following EU sanctions remains uncertain.

Ice-class vessels are reinforced with a thick hull that can break through arctic ice during winter. The majority of Russian exports from the Baltic Sea require such tankers for at least three months from December. They will be used to shuttle oil from export terminals to safe ports in Europe, where crude can be transferred to other ships that can carry the cargo to different destinations.

“The lack of available ice-class vessels this winter threatens to lock in anywhere from 500,000 to 750,000 barrels a day of Russian crude shipments from the Baltic, assuming it’s a normal winter,” said Anoop Singh, head of tanker research at Braemar.

(Adds map of Primorsk port.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Wholesale store at Crossgates: What's happening with the plan

    It's been nearly three years since the owner of Crossgates applied for a special use permit to build the first Costco Wholesale store in the Albany region. And the clock continues to tick.

  • Germany, Netherlands Push ‘No-Regret’ Energy Cost Cut Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and the Netherlands will put forward a multi-pronged approach to help bring down energy costs in the European Union, keeping open the possibility of capping gas prices in electricity generation ahead of a meeting of ministers in Prague.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal

  • Germany Reaches 95% Gas Storage Target Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany reached a crucial natural-gas storage target more than two weeks ahead of schedule, a rare spot of good news for Europe’s largest economy with winter looming and Russian pipeline deliveries cut.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Pla

  • Asia Spent $50 Billion in September to Defend Currencies From Strong US Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian governments spent about $50 billion in foreign-exchange reserves last month -- the highest level since March 2020 -- to defend their currencies from a relentless advance in the US dollar.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Tho

  • UN tells world to speed up response for flood-hit Pakistan

    The United Nations on Wednesday appealed to the world to speed up its response to help 33 million people in flood-ravaged Pakistan, saying just 20% of a fundraising target has been met since its launch last week. Monsoon deluges likely worsened by climate change battered the country for months, killing at least 1,700 people and wiping out infrastructure. The U.N. last week revised its flash appeal fivefold, from $160 million to $816 million, to reflect the magnitude of the disaster.

  • Germany agrees to replace cheap national transport ticket

    Germany on Thursday moved closer to approving a successor to a popular ultra-cheap, country-wide public transport ticket rolled out over the summer to curb inflation and cut carbon emissions.

  • Datadog (DDOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $80.90, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day.

  • Germany's government tells citizens to brace for a recession while Biden tries to quiet fears in the US

    Germany is dealing with skyrocketing energy prices that the US is not. But the US has its own warning signs for a recession that Biden is downplaying.

  • Women rising up after decades of Iran regime’s oppression. They need the world’s support

    Weeks of protests tell of the desire for freedom, an Iranian American activist writes. [Opinion]

  • China Virus Czar Joins Chorus Defending Covid Zero Despite Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has defended its controversial and costly Covid Zero policy for the fourth day in a row -- this time through one of the country’s top virus officials -- as authorities ramp up efforts to quell discontent ahead of the twice-a-decade Party Congress.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousan

  • Twitter Seeks Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s lawyers tried again last week to learn what Elon Musk had told federal authorities who were investigating his attempt to take the social media company private.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts

  • TSMC Jumps After Capex Cut and Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 4.9% in Taipei Friday after the company slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10% and reported better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning

  • Iranians keep up protests over Mahsa Amini death despite mounting fatalities

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports showed, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrations as "scattered riots" planned by Iran's enemies. Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. A crowd of at least 100 people blocked a road in central Tehran, shouting "by cannon, tank or firecracker, mullahs must get lost", one video showed.

  • Dustin Johnson doesn’t sound like he regrets ditching PGA Tour for LIV Golf

    Johnson, with a heavy dose of sarcasm: "I was really regretting my decision to come here. It's just been terrible."

  • Air defence will help end war as soon as possible - Zelenskyy

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 16:29 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that providing Ukraine with air defence systems will represent a fundamental step towards ending the war in the near future.

  • Russia strikes at infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, two districts are cut off from grid

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 13:02 On 12 October, Russia shelled infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast with artillery systems. Two districts of the oblast have been left without electricity as a result of the attack.

  • US pushes patchwork air defense for Ukraine amid Russian blitz

    Ukraine’s allies need to “chip in” to create a complex mix of air defenses, says Gen. Mark Milley.

  • The Biggest Revelations from The Big Bang Theory Oral History Book

    From Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's relationship to saying goodbye to the show, here are the biggest takeaways from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series

  • China digital currency transaction volume soars to nearly US$14B

    China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has reached 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) in transactions as of Aug. 31, 2022, the People’s Bank of China said via a verified WeChat account. See related article: Digital yuan tops US$12B transactions in 2022 so far Fast facts The transaction volume soared 20.9% in two months since June. […]

  • Zelensky calls for Red Cross to access ‘concentration camp’ where Ukrainian POWs being held

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday demanded the International Committee of the Red Cross to access a “concentration camp” in occupied Olenivka where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held. “Access to [the prisoners] is required, as it was stipulated. The Red Cross can make it happen. But you have to try to make it…