Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Buenos Aires
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry.

Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, said a study in Argentina showed Sputnik Light was an "effective universal booster" when combined with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

