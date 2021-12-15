Russia says China backing Moscow's demands for security guarantees from West

Russia on Wednesday reportedly said China supports Moscow's calls for security guarantees from the West, following a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement comes amid Putin's amassing of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in an effort to force the U.S. and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to restrict expansion of the alliance in the east and agree to never position weapons systems in neighboring Ukraine.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, told reporters in a briefing after the video meeting that Xi "underlined that he understands the Russian concerns and fully supports our initiative about working out such security guarantees for Russia," according to The New York Times.

The Biden administration has stressed that NATO is a defensive alliance and has stepped up diplomacy to de-escalate the crisis on the border with Ukraine and resolve Russia's concerns, while also threatening unprecedented economic sanctions if Moscow launches an offensive.

Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried held meetings in Moscow on Tuesday, following a previous meeting in Kyiv over efforts to tamp down tensions and reinforce U.S. commitments to Ukraine's sovereign and territorial integrity.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said that "it is a good sign that there are diplomatic engagements and discussions that are continuing, including with Russian leaders and officials, Ukrainians, and our European partners."

The video call between the Russian and Chinese leaders signaled unity between Moscow and Beijing in the face of extreme tensions and isolation from the West, in particular over Russia's buildup of troops on the border with Ukraine and China's human rights abuses.

Putin, who called Xi a "dear friend" according to his remarks provided by the Kremlin, said he hoped to meet personally in Beijing in February for the Winter Olympics to participate in the opening ceremony.

Putin's commitment to attend the Olympics in Beijing comes amid a move by the U.S. and allies like Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia to enforce a diplomatic boycott of the games over China's alleged human rights abuses.

"I am grateful to you for the invitation to attend this significant event," Putin said.

Xi, in the remarks provided by the Kremlin, said he looked forward to meeting with Putin at the Olympics and building on close cooperation "to open a new page in China-Russia relations."

