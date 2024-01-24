Russia says crashed military jet with 65 Ukrainian POWs was shot down
Russia's Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of using missiles to shoot down aircraft and kill prisoners of war headed for a POW exchange.
Russia's Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of using missiles to shoot down aircraft and kill prisoners of war headed for a POW exchange.
Nick Sirianni is staying as Eagles coach but with some changes.
The 2023 season was Fangio's 37th in the NFL, his first with the Dolphins.
Despite being the nation’s biggest killer for 100 years, a new survey finds many adults don’t know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix are buoying hopes the record-setting rally in stocks will keep going.
The court storm was the latest in college basketball in recent days, though all Kentucky players made it off without incident.
Twins Haley Palve and Emily Karlsson, who appeared on Ben Higgins's season of "The Bachelor" share the advice they have for the sisters competing for Joey Graziadei's heart.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Your skin is so ready for this five-star favorite — and now that it's on sale, so is your wallet.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were both nominated for Oscars – and “Barbie” received eight in total – but snubbed in Best Actress and Best Director categories. Fans have a lot of thoughts.
Check out these elusive deals I found on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
We're just a few weeks into 2024, but it's been a rough ride for Apple.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and if Doc Rivers makes them a better team before discussing the Team USA men’s basketball roster pool and the games of the week.
Judge Tanya Chutkan announces that a trial she will oversee for Jan. 6 defendant Anthony Mastanduno will begin on April 2, making it clear that former President Donald Trump’s trial on election interference charges will be pushed back.
'Best bodysuit ever,' says one of 4,000+ delighted Amazon shoppers.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Wired USB-C headphones are nothing new. You can already find hi-res IEM cables with the connection. Finally you can buy an all-in-one version for hi-res lossless audio on any phone.
The best subcompact crossover SUVs based on Autoblog's expert reviews.