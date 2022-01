The Hill

Roughly 1 in 6 Americans believe there may be a path to replace President Biden with former President Trump before the next presidential election in 2024, according to a new Monmouth University poll released on Thursday.Seventeen percent say that they still see a path to reinstating the former president sometime in the next 2 1/2 years, despite Trump losing both the popular and Electoral College votes to Biden in the 2020 presidential election....