Russia says findings of MH17 crash investigation are groundless

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it regretted the findings of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash investigation and called murder charges against Russian suspects groundless.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian will face murder charges for the 2014 downing of the MH17 jet over eastern Ukraine which killed 298 people, in a trial to start in the Netherlands next March, an investigation team said earlier on Wednesday .

"Once again, absolutely groundless accusations are being made against the Russian side, aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation in the eyes of the international community", the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website. (Reporting by Christian Lowe Writing by Andrey Kuzmin)