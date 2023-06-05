Russia says it foiled Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk

STORY: Russia on Monday claimed that its army foiled a “large-scale offensive” by Ukraine in the seized region of Donetsk, and killed more than 250 pro-Kyiv troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry released drone footage of what it claimed to be Ukrainian armored vehicles in a field blowing up after being hit.

The ministry spokesman said Ukrainian forces launched the attack on Sunday morning but “had no success.”

He added the Russian side killed 250 enemy troops and took out 40 military vehicles, including tanks.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify Russia’s claims and there was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

In a Wall Street Journal interview published on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country was ready to launch a counteroffensive, but he made no mention of the assault in his regular evening video address on Sunday.

It was unclear whether the reported attack by Ukraine signalled the start of a long-expected counteroffensive to recapture some of the territory taken by Russia after last year's invasion.

Meanwhile, there has been constant shelling along the Ukrainian-Russian border, destroying homes and killing civilians.

An eyewitness on the Ukraine side said she saw two women being killed.

[Valentyna Skubak/Local resident]

“Two women came here (after shelling started), one from this house and one from the other. They stood here for two minutes, talking to each other, and a second shell explodes here. I was thrown behind the wall (by the wave from the explosion), but one of the women, her hand was torn off, and the other one died immediately. The woman who lost her hand died shortly after.”

Ukraine forces have also been blamed for some of the cross-border shelling. Kyiv denied direct involvement but has cast them as a consequence of Russia’s invasion.