U.S. Says Russia Still Stalled on Kyiv Outskirts: Ukraine Update

Russia’s invasion was denounced by the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring Moscow’s increasing isolation on the global stage, as U.S. authorities weighed restrictions on Russian imports.

A day after President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to label Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” Russia’s Defense Ministry issued its first casualty tally, saying 498 of its servicemen had been killed. The Russian military’s advance continued, with the Kremlin saying it captured the Black Sea port city of Kherson.

For its part, Ukraine said it will take part in a second round of talks with Moscow on Thursday. Russian markets continued to be roiled, with investors scrambling to find out whether the country’s bonds are in default. European natural gas hit a new record, alongside soaring prices for wheat and corn.

Key Developments

All times CET:

EIB Offers Ukraine 2 Billion Euros in Aid (7:51 p.m.)

The European Investment Bank offered Ukraine 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of liquidity support in the form of credit lines and infrastructure commitments to help with investment and reconstruction needs.

“We will help rebuild whatever the Russian army knocks down,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Sees Russian Forces Stalled Near Kyiv (7:05 p.m.)

A Pentagon official said Russian forces appear to be stalled outside of Kyiv, possibly due to food and fuel shortages, though defense officials expect Moscow to learn from early mistakes and regroup.

Little has changed on the battlefront over the past day, the official said, though Russian troops have made some modest progress in Ukraine’s south. Russia has so far fired about 450 missiles of various types since the conflict started, with some of that targeting media sites.

The official said Russian forces appear to be preparing to assault the port city of Mariupol from all sides, and that Moscow has still not achieved air dominance over Ukraine.

Ukrainian Delegation Is on Its Way for Talks with Russia (6:36 p.m.)

Ukraine’s delegation has departed for talks with Russia to the Bialowieza Forest on the border between Poland and Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s press office said.

Russia Announces First Casualty Count From Invasion (6:16 p.m.)

The Russian Defense Ministry said 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 wounded in Ukraine, Interfax reported. It said no conscripts or cadets were taking part in fighting, a statement that contradicts eyewitness and social media posts purporting to show young Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukrainians.

The casualty numbers, a fraction of those posted by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, were the first public accounting from Russia.

UN Slams Invasion, Showing Russia’s Increased Isolation (6:10 p.m.)

The General Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling on Russia to immediately withdraw all its troops.

The resolution received 141 votes in support, 5 against, and 35 abstentions, as body held the vote during a rare emergency session. Those voting against the resolution were Russia, North Korea, Eritrea, Belarus and Syria.

“Now, at more than any other point in recent history, the United Nations is being challenged,” U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the UN General Assembly ahead of the vote. “If the United Nations has any purpose, it is to prevent war, it is to condemn war, to stop war. That is our job here today.”

U.S. Congress Weighs Imposing Tariffs on Russian Imports (6:02 p.m.)

Congress is weighing imposing massive tariffs on imports from Russia by revoking Permanent Normal Trade Relations status the country achieved after joining the World Trade Organization in 2012.

Senator Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee that oversees trade bills, introduced draft legislation to revoke PNTR for Russia. If passed, the bill would allow the imposition of tariffs far above currently allowable levels. The U.S. has historically imported raw materials from Russia including iron, steel and minerals in addition to oil and gas.

Oligarchs Aven, Fridman Call for Russia to End War (5:30 p.m.)

Russian billionaires Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman called on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, making them the first oligarchs to directly appeal to Moscow to stop attacking its neighbor.

“We are totally clear: Russia must end this war, now,” they said in a statement seen by Bloomberg. “Every new day, we are again deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible destruction faced by Ukraine and Ukrainians, many of whom are our friends and relatives.”

They stopped short of criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, but came out more strongly against Russia’s actions than previously.

Moldova Requests International Help to Manage Refugees (5:23 p.m.)

Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, is asking the European Union and other nations for help handling the arrival of refugees from Ukraine after reaching “its limits,” President Maia Sandu said. More than 112,000 refugees from Ukraine have crossed the border, and about half are still in Moldova and in need of assistance and shelter, she said.

Sandu spoke during a press conference with top EU diplomat Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhely, who both promised to provide financial aid. She also said Moldova would like a “clear perspective” over its ambitions to join the EU.

U.S. Task Force to Target Oligarchs’ Assets (5:06 p.m.)

The U.S. Justice Department announced details of a new task force designed to enforce sanctions and export restrictions and to seize luxury assets belonging to Russia’s wealthiest citizens.

The “KleptoCapture” task force will gather experts in sanctions and export control enforcement, anti-corruption, asset forfeiture, anti-money laundering, tax enforcement, national security investigations, and foreign evidence collection, DOJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“To those bolstering the Russian regime through corruption and sanctions evasion: We will deprive you of safe haven and hold you accountable,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. “Oligarchs be warned: we will use every tool to freeze and seize your criminal proceeds.”

Biden Says U.S. Is Open to Banning Russian Oil, Gas (4:53 p.m.)

President Biden said he’s open to implementing a ban on importing Russian oil and gas, a move that may force up already high prices for American consumers.

“Nothing is off the table,” Biden said as he departed the White House for a trip to Wisconsin.

Baltic Leaders Call on Public to Not Demonize Local Russians (4:50 p.m.)

The leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on the public not to punish their countries’ ethnic-Russian minorities for the Kremlin-led invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned against stoking tensions with Estonia’s large Russian-speaking population, saying “this is Putin’s war and the Russian people should not be punished for it.” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte called her country’s Russian-speaking residents patriots and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said “if we start to turn against the Russians as a people, we will be shooting ourselves in the foot.”

EU Weighs Blocking Russian Ships (2:56 p.m.)

The European Union is looking at ways to limit access to its ports and waters for Russian vessels, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The EU’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, told European lawmakers on Monday that there was “some work ongoing” to explore sanctions on Russia’s maritime sector, without giving any details as these measures are not part of his dossier.

Oil, Natural Gas Prices Soar (2:48 p.m.)

European natural gas prices eased after soaring as much as 60% and crude oil topped $110 a barrel amid concerns over Russian supply. OPEC and its allies essentially disregarded the issue at a meeting Wednesday, with delegates saying there was no mention of Russian oil supplies being disrupted.

Bloomberg’s Commodity Spot Index climbed to a record going back 60 years as buyers, traders and shippers remain wary of dealing with Russian supplies.

A stock selloff eased, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index edging higher and futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rising slightly. The global bond rally stalled as Treasury yields ticked higher along with those on European securities. Russia’s ruble fell for a third day.

We Didn’t Want This To Happen, Russian Central Banker Says (2:26 p.m.)

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to reassure staff in a video Wednesday, telling them to focus on their work and avoid political debates.

Calling the current situation “extreme,” she told staff in a video message, “of course, none of us wanted for this to happen, but we’ve done everything so that our financial system and we as the central bank could handle any shock, economic or political.”

Russia more than doubled its interest rate and imposed capital controls in an effort to stabilize the financial system after the U.S. and its allies imposed harsh sanctions, including on the central bank itself.

Russian Default Angst Lingers (2:10 p.m.)

Russia paid a coupon due on ruble bonds on Wednesday, but it’s not clear how foreigners will be able to access the cash after the central bank banned transfers to foreign investors. That means investors are still scrambling to understand whether or not the bonds could be in default.

The Bank of Russia introduced capital controls after its foreign reserves were frozen by international governments in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions have raised the prospect of the nation’s first debt default since 1998.

Budget Airlines Offer Aid to Ukraine (1:44 p.m.)

Ryanair Holdings Plc said it will help airlift medical supplies bound for Ukraine, while fellow discounter Wizz Air Holdings Plc has offered 100,000 free tickets to refugees once they reach neighboring countries.

Russia Official Sees Risk of Direct Conflict with NATO (1:30 p.m.)

The risks of inadvertent conflict between Russia and NATO are rising with increased supplies of weapons to Ukraine by alliance members, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, according to Interfax.

“There’s no guarantee that there won’t be some kind of incident, there’s no guarantee that an incident might not escalate,” Grushko told state television.

Russia is counting on “good sense” in NATO actions to prevent a conflict, he said, noting the alliance’s public statements that it has no intention to provoke a clash.

Nigeria to Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine’s Neighbors (1:27 p.m.)

Nigeria plans to evacuate more than 5,000 of its nationals from Poland, Hungary and Romania, which neighbor Ukraine, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada said.

The West African nation will send planes to repatriate more than 1,000 people this week, with more to follow. The announcement follows reports on social media that some people of color and those from African and Middle Eastern nations were blocked from entering European Union countries as hundreds of thousands flee the fighting triggered by Russia’s invasion.

EU Estimates Sanctions Hit 80% of Russian Banking Sector (12:45 p.m.)

About 80% of the Russian banking sector has so far been hit by EU sanctions, including the exclusion of seven lenders from the SWIFT global payments system, according to an EU official who declined to be named on a confidential issue.

The EU is assessing whether crypto-assets are being used as a possible circumvention route, the official said. The increase in value in some of these assets could be in response to sanctions, but it could also mirror the rise in the value of other assets like gold, the official said.

U.K.’s Johnson Agrees With Zelenskiy on Need for More Sanctions (12:22 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on the “need for sanctions to go further to exert maximum pressure on President Putin in the coming days,” a spokeswoman from Johnson’s government said in an emailed statement.

Vast Majority of Ukrainians Believe They Can Repel Russia: Poll (12:18 p.m.)

A strong majority of Ukrainians -- 88% -- believe their country will be able to repel the invasion launched by Russia, according to a survey conducted by the Rating pollster.

The poll, conducted on Monday, showed 98% of Ukrainians supported the nation’s army and 93% backed the actions of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Four out of five Ukrainians said they were ready to take up arms to defend their country, up from three in five in 2020.

Airbus, Boeing Suspend Sales and Support to Russia (11:36 a.m.)

Airbus SE followed Boeing Co. in suspending spare parts sales and support for airline customers in Russia, citing a growing list of international sanctions. An engineering center that employs 200 Russian engineers will be put on hold, an Airbus spokesman said.

EU Agrees to Sanction Belarus (11:15 a.m.)

The EU agreed to impose further restrictions on Belarus for its involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The trade sanctions include a ban on imports from Belarus of goods used for the production or manufacturing of tobacco products, mineral fuels, bituminous substances and gaseous hydrocarbon products, potassium chloride, wood, cement, iron and steel and rubber, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

At the same time, the EU will block exports of so-called dual-use goods and technology, which could be used by Belarus’s military. The sanctions will become effective upon publication in the EU’s Official Journal, according to a tweet from the French EU presidency.

Russia Takes Area Around Europe’s Biggest Nuclear Plant (11:03 a.m.)

Russia told the International Atomic Energy Agency that its military had taken control over the territory around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and controlled access to it. The IAEA convened an extraordinary meeting in Vienna Wednesday after the announcement.

Zaporizhzhya is Europe’s biggest nuclear power facility. Its six reactors sit on a cape that abuts the Dnieper River with only a single road leading in or out. Ukrainian authorities said they maintain control of the plant itself and that a combat-ready military unit remains within the perimeter. Residents from the nearby town of Enerhodar erected barricades to the plant, according to multiple online accounts.

Sberbank Exits Europe After Sanctions (10:50 a.m.)

Europe is carving up Sberbank’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits. Austria-based Sberbank Europe AG will be liquidated under local insolvency procedures while all shares in its Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries will be transferred to other firms in those countries.

Sberbank had previously scaled back its presence in the EU after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, with the assets of its central and eastern European units amounting to 1.3% of the bank’s total assets at the end of last year.

Three-Quarters of a Million People Have Fled to EU (10:45 a.m.)

Around three-quarters of a million people have fled the war in Ukraine into the European Union since Russia’s invasion began. Poland registered 453,000 arrivals, while Hungary and Slovakia tallied 114,565 and 67,000, respectively, since Thursday. Romania reported 113,000 arrivals, though limited the count to Ukrainian citizens.

United Nations agencies have projected as many as 4 million refugees leaving Ukraine if the fighting continues. Ukrainians fleeing the war will receive temporary protection in the EU with a residence permit, access to education and the labor market, according to a proposal by the European Commission to be discussed by member states on Thursday.

Germans Throw Support Behind Military Spending Splurge (9:48 a.m.)

An overwhelming majority of Germans back the government’s decisions to massively increase military spending and supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion, according to a new opinion poll.

While most Germans previously opposed the weapons deliveries, following Russia’s invasion more than three quarters, or 78%, now support it, according to the Feb. 28 Forsa poll of 1,002 people. The same percentage backs the boost in military spending.

Russia Claims Its Forces Have Captured Kherson (8:47 a.m.)

Russia said its forces have occupied Kherson, a port city of about 280,000 people in southern Ukraine where the Dniepr River meets the Black Sea north of Crimea, the Interfax news service reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian television reported that Russian soldiers were in control of Kherson, although the mayor was still in the City Council building and the Ukrainian flag was still flying. Russian paratroopers were landing in the airport of the nearby city Mykolaiv and were preparing for an assault, according to the head of the regional government.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had struck communication targets in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Interfax. Ukraine’s emergency authorities said an attack on the city’s television broadcast tower killed five people Tuesday. A separate missile attack on the building of the security service in the second-largest city Kharkiv killed four and wounded nine, they said.

