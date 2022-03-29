Russia says giving Ukraine weapons 'may create threat to Europe'

Reuters Videos

STORY: (Alina Volik, 18-year-old social media influencer) "It's been a wild week in Madrid and we've done a lot of important things.""My name is Alina, I'm 18 years old, and I came here in Spain as a Ukrainian refugee.""My life really has changed because my mom and I decided to move abroad because in Ukraine is really dangerous to live right now. Everything happened really fast and we made a decision to go right now.""I'm here in Budapest for five days and then I will go with my mom to Spain and we will live there.""We are we are staying in the host family. They they are from Chile and they have been living in Madrid for three years. I'm so, so happy and thankful to live in their family. They are very helpful and also they have two children. They are so, so lovely. I already feel like we're a family.""Honestly, I feel very comfortable here because people are very helpful. I went to the hospital with my mom. It's like an office for Ukrainian refugees and they gave out free transport cards in Madrid. And also, they gave us medical cards, so if we get sick, we can go to the hospital as a Spanish person.""I want to study here in Spain. I already applied to some universities and I'm waiting for their answer. I want to study marketing because I've been interested in marketing for two years. I also have experience in marketing because in Ukraine I had a small business. It was an Instagram store of fitness brands. So I worked on advertising, I worked with influencers, so I'm really into marketing and I want to continue my studies.""Because of the war, I started appreciating not material things, but just in general that you have peace, when you can just go out like that and you can go to the supermarket without fear and you can meet your friends. And this is what most people don't appreciate because it's like something that everyone have. But right now, it's like a treasure.""All my best friends, even those who always wanted to live in Ukraine, they have left, in Poland and Bulgaria.""Since I moved to another country, now I started posting my journey there, and I also will post how I will start my life from scratch, all these obstacles that I will face. I will show this in my social media because it's really hard to start your life abroad.""This war gave me a lesson that you can't count on what you have because everything you can either lose everything or acquire something new.""I would like to visit Ukraine when the war will end. Ukraine is my home. And when I finished my studies, I also think about to go to Ukraine and maybe to contribute what I've learned here to my country."