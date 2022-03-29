Russia says giving Ukraine weapons 'may create threat to Europe'

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Defence Minister, calls the West's supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine "irresponsible", claiming that military aid to the country "may create a threat to the Europeans themselves".

