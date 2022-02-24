Putin Sanctions Mulled; Russia Enters Via Crimea: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence.

The government in Kyiv called Russia’s actions a “full-scale invasion” as it declared martial law and called for international support including harsher sanctions. Moscow said it had taken out military facilities, including airbases, Interfax reported.

President Vladimir Putin’s military moves upended markets, with the ruble and Russian stocks sinking while oil and gold soared. European gas prices surged as the attacks put fuel supplies in Europe -- already in the midst of an energy crunch -- at further risk.

Russia was condemned by Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who said more sanctions would follow. The European Union will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday and the U.K. said it intended further economic penalties on Moscow. China called for restraint but didn’t rebuke Moscow.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Russian Forces Cross Into Ukraine From Crimea: AP (10:18 a.m.)

Security camera footage shows a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea, AP reported.

The movement came as Russian media reported Sergei Aksenov, the head of Crimea, ordered his government to prepare to reopen the Northern Crimean Canal. Ukraine cut the waterway off after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, causing severe water shortages for the territory’s agriculture.

Ukraine’s border service also said attackers are trying to seize Ukraine’s Zmiinyi island on the Black Sea, roughly 100 km (60 miles) from Odessa, and are calling on Ukrainian trooops to surrender.

EU May Consider Sanctioning Putin Personally (10:00 a.m.)

The EU may discuss measures to sanction Vladimir Putin individually as a way to toughen the measures being considered, said diplomats who declined to be named on confidential preparations.

Such a move would be mostly symbolic, since Putin’s wealth is something of a mystery. Officially, he owns hardly any assets. His annual income is about 10 million rubles ($116,400) and he owns three cars and an apartment, according to his latest financial disclosure.

The option of targeting Putin individually isn’t in the package already prepared by the EU, but could materialize if there’s enough political agreement, one of the diplomats said.

Hungary Reports Many Ukrainians Trying to Cross Border (9:59 a.m.)

“Huge lines” of Ukrainians have formed at the border to cross into Hungary, the state MTI news service reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Hungary shifted troops and military equipment to the frontier earlier this week to prepare for a potential influx of refugees and to be in position to potentially repel armed groups.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Feb. 12 that “in case of war, hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions” may leave neighboring Ukraine, which he said could “fundamentally alter” Hungary politically and economically.

Russia Seeks Pro-Moscow Govt in Ukraine: Legislator (9:45 am CET)

Russia aims to ensure that a new government in Ukraine is friendly to Moscow and free of U.S. influence, according to a senior legislator from the ruling party.

“We will insist that the government that comes to power will be one that stands for constructive relations with our country,” Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee in the State Duma, told state television. “Everything necessary for that will be done.”

U.S. influence in Kyiv, under which he said the country had become “anti-Russia,” will be removed, Nikonov said.

Belarus Says Not Involved in Russian Attack (9:40 a.m.)

President Alexander Lukashenko said the Belarusian army isn’t involved in Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, state-run Belta news service reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Lukashenko at about 5 a.m. local time to inform him of the situation, around the time Putin announced the offensive in a nationally televised address, Belta said, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

About 30,000 Russian troops are in Belarus for what the states called military drills, and Ukraine has said it is being attacked from the north.

Equity Futures, Global Stocks Tumble (9:26 a.m.)

The Stoxx Europe 600 index plunged more than 3% at the open, with tech, banks and travel stocks among the hardest-hit. Futures on the S&P 500 dropped more than 2%, while contracts tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index signaled the gauge is poised to fall into a bear market for the first time since the depths of the pandemic selloff in 2020.

Russian shares slumped the most on record, wiping out about $180 billion in stock market value. The ruble fell to a record against the dollar. In Ukraine, the central bank took emergency measures including suspending the foreign-exchange market after the hryvnia currency fell to a six-year low on Wednesday. The country’s dollar bond due in March 2033 tumbled to about 30 cents on the dollar from 59.2 cents on Wednesday.

Nord Stream 2 Opening ‘Unlikely in Medium Term’ (8:25 a.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he can’t see the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline going into operation “in the medium term.”

Germany this week suspended the certification process for the link, which was built to transport Russian gas to Germany’s north coast alongside an existing pipeline. The U.S. -- which has warned Europe about being too dependent on Russia for energy supplies -- also imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and its executives.

Habeck said as long as those sanctions are in place, Nord Stream 2 cannot go online. He also accused Russia of “systematically emptying” gas storage facilities, which he said had led to higher prices in Europe.

Ukraine Says Russian Troops Cross Border From North (9:11 a.m.)

Ukraine’s border service said Russian military vehicles had crossed the frontier in four northern regions, including Luhansk and that of the second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Most border checkpoints in the area were shelled, wounding several soldiers. Another border serviceman was killed in the southern Kherson region by a rocket attack from Crimea, according to a statement.

‘Massive’ EU Sanctions Proposal to Cut Off Russian Banks (9:06 a.m)

EU leaders will discuss “a package of massive, targeted sanctions” that will target Russian banks, among other steps, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, told reporters.

“We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia,” Von der Leyen said. “We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize. In addition we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.”

European Gas Jumps 41% After Attack (9:01 a.m.)

European energy prices soared with benchmark Dutch futures gaining as much as 41% in their fourth-straight daily advance. German power for March soared as much as 31%. Brent crude oil surged above $100 a barrel. Russia is a key exporter of commodities, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil and a third of its gas.

Aluminum rallied to a record in London as the deepening crisis added to supply risks in a market already seeing critical shortages of the most widely-used base metal. Gold advanced on haven demand along with other metals including platinum.

Wheat prices soared to the highest since 2012, further fueling inflation concerns stoked by price increases for other grains and edible oils. Ukraine and Russia account for about a quarter of the global trade in wheat, a fifth of corn sales, and 80% of worldwide sunflower oil exports.

China Doesn’t Condemn Attack, Calls for Restraint (8:58 a.m.)

Beijing urged restraint by “all parties” and repeated criticism that the U.S. was to blame for “hyping” the prospect of war in Eastern Europe.

China didn’t wish to see what happened and urged all parties to give peace a chance, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing. Still, she noted that Russia’s Defense Ministry said it will not attack any cities while adding that Russia is independent and can set strategy based on its own interests.

Hua also reiterated that China and Russia were strategic partners, and trade would continue as normal.

Russia’s MOEX Stock Index Falls Most on Record (8:45 a.m.)

Russia’s MOEX stock index slumped as much as 28%, the most on record, as local markets reopened for trading Thursday. The ruble tumbled as much as 10% to a record low before paring the decline. The Moscow Exchange had earlier suspended trading as the currency plunged.

Elsewhere, equity futures and global stocks sank, while bonds and oil soared. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts slid about 2.5% and 3% respectively, signaling the latter, tech-heavy gauge may end up in a bear market. Brent crude scaled $100 a barrel and European natural gas prices surged as much as 41%.

The flight to safety saw the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fall below 1.90%. Gold hit the highest since early 2021.

Residents Fleeing Key Port City (8:12 a.m)

People in the southeastern port city of Berdyansk are leaving, with the expectation the city could soon be under fire, although that doesn’t appear to have happened yet, according to Olga Saminina, the director of Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port. “We have faith in our army and our country,” she said in a text.

Berdyansk port, on the Sea of Azov, lost 90% of its traffic as a result of the long-running Donbas conflict with separatists and the construction of a bridge between Crimea and Russia. Half of the port has been requisitioned by Ukraine’s defense ministry to build a naval facility.

Russia Claims It Knocked Out Airbases (8:10 a.m.)

Russia subdued Ukrainian air defenses and knocked out the country’s military airbases, Interfax reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Ukraine Says Gas Flowing Normally Despite Crisis (7:55 a.m)

Ukrainian state company Naftogaz says all the facilities of its gas transportation system are operating as usual so far and that natural gas is being supplied in the required amounts. Oil transportation pipelines are also operating as normal.

EU Plans New Sanctions Package After Russian Attack (7:24 a.m.)

The EU said it’s coordinating a response with the Group of Seven and NATO.

The EU and U.S. have prepared a package that includes restrictions on some of Russia’s biggest banks, such as Sberbank PJSC and VTB Bank PJSC, further curbs on Moscow’s ability to borrow, access financial markets and convert rubles into dollars. All 27 EU members have to sign off on it.

The EU and the Biden administration are also expected to introduce export controls on key technologies, such as semiconductors, aerospace, defense, and cyber surveillance technologies, plus equipment used in the energy sector. The measures are likely to target Russian oligarchs and state-owned enterprises.

Ukraine Leader in Flurry of Calls With Leaders (7:15 a.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he is “building an anti-Putin coalition” after speaking with several world leaders including Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the European Council President Charles Michel. He called for immediate sanctions on Russia, as well as defense and financial support for Ukraine.

Scholz Laments ‘Dark Day for Europe’ (6:50 a.m.)

The chancellor said the Russian attack is a “blatant violation of international law” that can’t be justified.

“This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe,” Scholz said in an emailed statement. He was one of several leaders who held numerous talks with Putin, including traveling to Moscow, to seek a diplomatic solution.

First Central Bank Moves to Raise Rates (6:38 a.m.)

Kazakhstan raised its key interest rate to 13.5%, the highest since 2016, in the first emergency move by a central bank in a former Soviet country since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. Such actions may be taken by other central banks in reaction to the security crisis.

Ukraine Imposes Martial Law as Russia Attacks: President (6:15 a.m.)

“Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards,” Zelenskiy said in a video posted on his telegram channel. “In many cities explosions were heard. We are imposing martial law across the entire territory of our state.”

The Ukrainian leader urged people to stay calm and remain at home if possible, saying “we are working, the army is working.”

Russia Says Targets Ukraine Military Infrastructure: Tass (5:59 a.m.)

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it’s using “high-precision” weapons to target Ukrainian military infrastructure, Tass reported.

Russian forces are using aircraft, artillery and missiles to destroy Ukraine’s air force, military airfields and anti-aircraft systems, the ministry said, in the first official Russian confirmation that its operations extend beyond Donbas.

The Defense Ministry said it’s not targeting cities and civilians in Ukraine have “nothing to fear,” Tass reported, even as explosions were reported across the country.

Ukraine says Says Russia Launched ‘Full-Scale Invasion’ (5:07 a.m.)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Putin has “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and cities are under airstrikes.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win,” he said. Kuleba said the world can and must stop Putin, adding “the time to act is now.”

Putin Said U.S. Crossed Russia’s ‘Red Lines’ (5:01 a.m.)

Putin accused the U.S. of ignoring Russia’s demands for security guarantees and crossing its “red lines” with an expansion of NATO infrastructure east.

In his televised speech he said he aimed to demilitarize Ukraine. “Russia can’t exist with a constant threat from the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

Putin has long warned that Russia views expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in eastern Europe as a threat and he couldn’t tolerate Ukraine joining the alliance. NATO contends that it’s a defensive alliance and isn’t a threat to Russia.

