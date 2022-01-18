Russia says Kyiv embassy working normally after report on families leaving

A general view shows the Russian embassy in Kiev
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday its embassy in Kyiv was operating as usual following a New York Times report that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of staff at its diplomatic missions in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

The New York Times cited a senior Ukrainian official as saying that 18 people, mostly family members of Russian diplomats, had left Ukraine on Jan. 5. It said around 30 others left the embassy in Kyiv and the consulate in Lviv in western Ukraine over the next few days.

The U.S. newspaper also reported that diplomats at two other Russian consulates had been told to prepare to leave Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry did not comment on its consulates in Ukraine but told Interfax that its embassy in Kyiv was operating normally. It did not provide further detail.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it had not received any information from Moscow about the evacuation of employees from its diplomatic outposts in Ukraine. It added that Kyiv had no plans to evacuate Ukrainian diplomats from Russia.

Troop movements by Russia near its border with Ukraine have prompted Western fears that Moscow is planning to invade.

Russian authorities deny such a plan but have used the standoff to campaign for security guarantees from the West that would include a stop to NATO's potential expansion eastward and a formal veto on Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, from ever joining the military alliance.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow and Matthias Williams in Kyiv; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany says Russia will pay price if it moves on Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Monday she hoped tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack its neighbour. Minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking in Kyiv on a tour that next takes her to Moscow after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough last week. The United States https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-concerned-russia-prepping-ukraine-invasion-if-diplomacy-fails-official-2022-01-14 said last week it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

  • Black Americans mostly left behind by progress since Dr. King's death

    How much has really improved for black people in the U.S. since 1968? Ted Eytan, CC BY-SAOn Apr. 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, while assisting striking sanitation workers. Back then, over a half century ago, the wholesale racial integration required by the 1964 Civil Rights Act was just beginning to chip away at discrimination in education, jobs and public facilities. Black voters had only obtained legal protections two years earlier, and the 1968 Fa

  • China’s Record Coal Spree Seen Preventing Any New Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China is better prepared to avoid any energy supply crisis even with power demand forecast to continue to grow rapidly, authorities said.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deport

  • People Are Sharing Their Best Work-Life Balance Tips, And, Honestly, I Need To Start Doing All Of Them

    "Work will never love you back."View Entire Post ›

  • Romney: Putin can’t be allowed to rebuild the Soviet Union

    “He’s trying to reestablish what he had before,” the Utah senator said.

  • Texas synagogue hostages had offered their captor tea

    Worshippers invited a stranger into a Texas synagogue when he knocked on their door and offered him tea before he brandished a gun and held them hostage in a 10-hour siege the FBI called a "terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted." Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the four congregants taken captive on Saturday, the Jewish sabbath, told CBS on Monday that he and others managed to escape after he threw a chair at the hostage-taker and then rushed for an exit door. The FBI identified the man as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen.

  • Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

    Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. U.S. air support to government forces was key in the 20-year-war against Taliban insurgents.

  • A man set himself on fire after a matchmaking agency refused to arrange a marriage for him

    The 64-year-old man from Jeju Island, South Korea, poured gasoline over his own head and set himself on fire with a lighter during a dispute with a matchmaking agency's staff.

  • New Manhattan DA Says Office Confronting Gun-Crime Spike

    Manhattan’s new progressive district attorney, Alvin Bragg, says his office is confronting an increase in gun violence.

  • Watch: Nick Kyrgios reveals the 'tweener serve' - a between-the-legs winner that stunned Australian Open

    Tennis’ great entertainer Nick Kyrgios might not have played a competitive match since August, but he has clearly been spending time in his laboratory, dreaming up new shots.

  • Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

    Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education. The number of new infections was approaching a record high of 18,863 daily cases seen in October, official data showed, but hospitalisations were still relatively low.

  • Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Monday it had begun supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a new assault on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014. Moscow denies any plans for an attack, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless the West agrees to a list of demands, including banning Ukraine from ever joining NATO.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of waging "hybrid war"

    Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation issued a statement Sunday accusing Russia of being behind a cyberattack that affected government and private computer networks as part of its "hybrid war" against the country.Driving the news: Microsoft this weekend warned it had detected evidence of a "destructive malware operation" designed to look like ransomware and "render targeted devices inoperable."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The malware operation

  • U.N. envoy seeks Thai help to halt deterioration of Myanmar crisis

    A United Nations envoy on Monday called on Thailand's support to prevent a deterioration in the crisis in neighbouring Myanmar and welcomed assurances that refugees fleeing military operations would be protected by the Thai government. Noeleen Heyzer, the U.N. secretary-general's special envoy on Myanmar, met with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to court support for international efforts to help displaced people and press Myanmar's junta to commit to a five-point peace plan it agreed to with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

  • Soldiers who led rescue of Britons from Kabul set to finally get the medals they deserve

    Soldiers who led the Afghanistan rescue mission are to be awarded medals after a campaign by The Telegraph. Last year, The Telegraph revealed that military personnel who risked their lives in Operation Pitting would not be given medals because the two-week evacuation effort did not reach the stipulated 30 days continuous service for which they are awarded. Sources previously warned that amending the criteria "could become an issue for the medallic recognition processes in the longer term". Howev

  • Yemen Houthi rebels claim responsibility for deadly drone attack in Abu Dhabi

    Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for Monday's drone attack in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that killed three people.The Houthi rebels directed the drone strike toward a key oil facility, according to The Associated Press. The attack caused a fire at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.Two of the deceased individuals were identified by Emirati police as Indian nationals, and the third was Pakistani,...

  • ‘Blacks For Trump’ trends on Twitter following Trump rally in Arizona

    The phrase “Blacks For Trump” climbed the ranks of Twitter trends Sunday after multiple people in t-shirts bearing the words […] The post ‘Blacks For Trump’ trends on Twitter following Trump rally in Arizona appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Guatemala pushes back 622 migrants from U.S.-bound caravan

    Guatemalan authorities said on Monday they have sent back more than 600 migrants who entered the country in a caravan that was bound for the United States. Guatemala's foreign ministry said 622 people, mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua, entered through border posts with Honduras, with minors making up about a quarter of the group. The caravan left Honduras on Saturday but was largely broken up over the weekend.

  • Poll: Half of Americans ‘Frustrated,’ ‘Disappointed’ with Biden’s Presidency

    Half of respondents in a new CBS News poll released Sunday said they were “frustrated” and “disappointed” with President Biden’s presidency.

  • Ted Cruz told the truth about January 6 — until Fox News demanded a retraction

    Texas’ junior senator proved he won’t stand up for his wife, his children or himself. | Opinion