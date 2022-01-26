Russia says it may need to take 'retaliatory measures'; Kremlin denounces sanctions on Putin: What to know

Matthew Brown and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Russia has turned up pressure on the West, even as its envoys meet in diplomatic talks on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is awaiting a reply – in writing – from the U.S. on demands his country has laid out regarding Ukraine, largely focused on Russia's own security and keeping Ukraine out of the influence of Europe and other Western nations. That response is expected this week, and the answers are not expected to meet Russia's requests.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc countries, a region Moscow still views as its sphere of interest.

"If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Lavrov said Wednesday.

The stark language comes as officials from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are holding negotiations Wednesday in Paris, called the “Normandy format." That tactic helped to ease hostilities in 2015 following Russia's annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Even as Russia has over 100,000 troops gathered at the borders of its former Soviet neighbor, NATO members and the United States are preparing for military action.

Here's what we know about the situation in Ukraine, on Wednesday:

US embassy in Ukraine urges Americans to leave country

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is urging Americans in the country leave, citing the threat of potential Russian invasion.

The embassy called the situation in the eastern European country “unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice,” in a statement posted to its website. The embassy urged U.S. citizens to “consider departing Ukraine now.”

The U.S., United Kingdom and Canada have all urged the families of diplomats to evacuate from the country. While most U.S. embassy staff remain in the country, the move was criticized by some Ukrainian and European officials, who called it premature.

The State Department is not funding the evacuation of Americans in Ukraine, instead urging U.S. citizens to take advantage of commercial flights and ground transportation out of the country.

– Matthew Brown

Ukrainian officials slam Germany for sending helmets as military aid

Ukrainian leaders slammed Berlin for promising to ship 5,000 combat helmets to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany called the move a “purely symbolic gesture,” while the mayor of Kyiv dismissed the move as “a joke” that left him “speechless.”

Germany has come under criticism from leaders in several NATO countries for not contributing more to the military alliance’s mobilization efforts. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the helmets are “equipment that is needed” in Ukraine.

By contrast, the United States and the United Kingdom have sent over $1 billion in weapons to Ukraine while NATO members like Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Spain have moved to station forces in the military alliance’s eastern members, like Poland, Romania and the Baltic countries.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket. It’s not even a consolation prize,” Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk told DPA, a German news agency.

– Matthew Brown

German Chancellor Scholz to visit White House amid friction over Ukraine

President Joe Biden is preparing to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House in February as the country remains at odds with NATO allies over what tougher measures to take against Russia in the standoff on Ukraine's eastern border.

Germany has resisted calls to join allies in providing weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against a buildup of Russian troops near the border, citing its post-World War II policy of restricting arms exports to conflict zones. The country has also halted a shipment of old German howitzers from Estonia to Kyiv as the U.S. has moved to put 8,500 troops on "high alert" to deploy to the region while other NATO allies are stepping up military support for eastern flank countries.

Though Scholz and other German officials have warned of grave consequences should Russian forces move into Ukraine, Berlin's reluctance has irked some NATO allies and raised questions about the country's commitment to imposing retaliatory economic measures should Russia invade.

One big question is whether Berlin would scrap the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline, which would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested the pipeline, which is completed but not yet commissioned, would be paused if Russia invades, but German officials have yet to explicitly confirm that as a consequence.

Strained relations spilled into public view last week when the head of the Germany navy, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach, resigned after suggesting Ukraine would never regain control of Crimea and Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved "respect."

The U.S. has worked to mend the divisions exposed by the deepening crisis in Ukraine. Blinken stopped in Berlin before his meeting with Russian counterpart in Geneva last week, while Biden held a call with European leaders Monday in which he said there was "total unanimity" in the strategy to response to a possible Russian incursion.

– Courtney Subramanian

Kremlin denounces potential of direct sanctions on Putin as 'destructive'

The Kremlin denounced the prospect of the U.S. personally sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin as "not painful (but) politically destructive" rhetoric that would ultimately have no effect on Putin’s financial or physical well-being.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he’d consider sanctioning Putin personally should he decide to invade Ukraine. The Biden administration has promised harsh economic sanctions and economic embargoes Russia should the Kremlin send forces into Ukraine.

The U.S. often sanctions senior officials or companies in governments who it opposes without hurting the respective country’s public.

– Matthew Brown

Biden: US would increase presence in eastern Europe if Ukraine invaded

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he’d “feel obliged to beef up our presence” in eastern Europe should Russian President Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine. He reiterated while the U.S. has “no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine” under any circumstance.

Biden continued that there would be “serious economic consequences” for Russia should Putin decide to invade. The U.S. has planned a series of stringent sanctions that would seek to bar Russia from international financial systems, as well as access to components needed to advance cutting-edge technology.

Biden stressed that it was important to make sure no NATO member “worry whether or not we would … come to their defense.”

– Matthew Brown

Ukraine downplays Russia's presence

Ukrainian officials have sought to calm nerves as tensions escalate.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that while the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine poses a threat, “their number is now insufficient for a large-scale offensive.”

“They are still missing some key military elements and systems to mount a big, full-scale offensive,” Kuleba told reporters.

He also noted that causing alarm could be an end in itself. Russia, he said, hopes to destabilize Ukraine by “spreading panic, raising pressure on Ukraine’s financial system and launching cyberattacks.”

– Associated Press

