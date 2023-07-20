Russia says military plane exposed to coalition F-16s guidance systems over Syria - TASS

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Air Force in Europe holds media day at a base in Germany

(Reuters) - A Russian military aircraft was exposed to "the guidance systems" of F-16 fighter jets of the U.S.-led coalition during a routine patrol over Syria's southern border, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov was quoted as telling TASS news agency on Thursday.

According to Gurinov, who serves as the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, the F16s "affected" the Russian aircraft with their guidance systems. He provided no further details.

Russia intervened in the Syrian civil war in 2015, tipping the balance in President Bashar Al-Assad's favour. Moscow has since expanded its military facilities in the country with a permanent air base and also has a naval base.

The U.S. is leading a coalition against the Islamic State militant group and has carried out air strikes in Syria this year.

Gurinov also made fresh accusations that the pilots of the coalition had violated Syrian airspace several times over the past day.

